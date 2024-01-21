Cheap Reliable Tracker: Fitbit Charge 6 Gets 21% Discount Today

If you're in the market for a reliable health and fitness tracker that doesn't burn a hole in your pocket, Fitbit's new Charge 6 is a solid option. Over on Amazon, the tracker is now down to $127 or 21 percent less than its usual price. While it's not the lowest price we've seen, the saving is still fairly huge, given of almost $33 reduction.

The only takeaway with this deal is that the silver variant with a white band is on sale. You need to slightly pay more for the black or orange, although both are on discounts as well.

Why the Fitbit Charge 6 makes a great health and fitness tracker

Google-owned Fitbit introduced the Charge 6 (review) in fall last year. The device brought quite worthy refinements especially on its biometrics sensors, which adds a new heart rate monitoring component that is 60 percent more accurate than its predecessor. This is paired with an ECG with Afib along with blood oxygen level, stress, and temperature measurement.

On the fitness front, the GPS-ready Charge 6 added more than 20 new workouts. At the same time, the Fitbit Premium, which is free for the first six months after activation, provides an extensive view of your vitals and for better management of your body while you recover as well guided meditation.

Fitbit's Charge 6 gets a new button, a more accurate heart rate sensor, and more Google apps. / © nextpit

With the advantage of being under the umbrella of Google, new apps came along with Fitbit's Charge 6. Mainly, there is now Google Maps and YouTube Music support in addition to Google Pay for tap-to-pay, among others. And compared to many smartwatches and trackers, Fitbit's Charge 6 is compatible with Android phones and iPhones.

The battery on the Fitbit Charge 6 is as good as the Charge 5. From a single charge and with a modest usage, it should be enough to last up to 7 days, which is significantly longer than what pricier smartwatches can do.

Regarding the build and design, the Charge 6 gets a 5 ATM waterproofing rating and lightweight that is helpful for wearing it even on sleep. Its 1-inch OLED touch screen remains bright and sharp even during exercises on a clear and sunny day.

