All-new Amazon Fire TV 4K Max Stick Falls to Its Best Price at $39

amazon fire tv stick 4k
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Streaming TV sticks are great options to upgrade your TV's sluggish built-in software or add more channels and enable apps and games at the same time. A great pick for that is Amazon's latest Fire TV 4K Max (2023), which has fallen back to an all-time low price of $39.

Normally, Amazon is charging you for $59, but this limited deal has discounted it by $20 (33 percent), putting the streaming 4K device back to the same level we saw on Black Friday last year. There's no word how long the offer will go live, though, but the deal has been running for over a week now, so it's wise if you secure one today.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

There are plenty of reasons to buy the Fire TV Stick 4K Max if you're coming from older TV stick models. Essentially, Amazon gave it a faster quad-core processor for smoother navigation and playback of UHD videos on its Fire OS software. Plus, it enables new AI-based features called AI Art to generate wallpapers to display, which is the first for this model.

Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Max gets a bigger storage of 16 GB or double from the previous generation. That said, the memory amount should allow more space for you to install third-party apps and games on the stick.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max 2023
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) gets an improved Alexa-enabled remote control and smart home management. / © Amazon

If you have a Wi-Fi 6E router at home, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max can tap on the faster and more secure wireless connection. Meaning, you can avoid stuttering or slow buffering of videos with this connection even if you have multiple devices using the same network.

The Fire TV itself supports HDR10+ with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos certifications as well. And along with the 4K streamer is the upgraded Fire TV remote control, which gets voice control and support to manage Alexa home devices with just a command.

Which of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max upgrades and new features do you think you're going to benefit most? Hit us up down in the comment section with your answers.

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

