One UI 8: Will Your Samsung Galaxy Phone Get Android 16?
Similar to Google and other brands, Samsung is accelerating the release of One UI 8, which is based on Android 16. After several months of beta testing, the company is preparing to roll out the update to the public. If you're wondering whether your Galaxy smartphone or tablet will be eligible, we've curated a comprehensive list to guide you.
One UI 8 Beta Timeline
Samsung moved quickly after Google released Android 16 to Pixel devices. The beta program began with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra on May 28, launching in select countries including the United States, South Korea, India, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
More Galaxy devices followed, primarily from previous flagship generations such as the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Fans had to wait longer for the beta to reach Galaxy A mid-range models and the Galaxy S23 series, which only became available on September 1. That same week, the beta also rolled out to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.
- May 28 - Beta program opens for Galaxy S25 series
- August 4 - Beta program expands to Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6
- September 1 - One UI 8 Beta hit Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and select Galaxy A mid-rangers
Final Release of One UI 8
Samsung has not confirmed the exact date for the public release of One UI 8, but it has hinted that the update will arrive sometime in September. While the company has not specified which devices will receive it first, the Galaxy S25 and last year's foldables will likely be prioritized. The rollout is expected to be staggered across models and regions.
Will Your Galaxy Device Get One UI 8?
Although Samsung has not published a final list of supported devices, we can estimate eligibility based on its standard software policy.
For example, the Galaxy S22, launched in 2022, is eligible for four years of major updates, which means it should receive Android 16. The same applies to mid-range models like the Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A33, which were also released in 2022. Newer devices typically benefit from extended support lasting five to six years, making them strong candidates for One UI 8.
Table of Samsung One UI 8 Devices
- Samsung Galaxy A Series
- Samsung Galaxy S Series
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Series
- Samsung Galaxy M and F Series
- Samsung Galaxy XCover
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A and S Series
Samsung Galaxy A Series
Samsung is dropping a few budget and mid-range models from the One UI 8 roster, based on their limited software support. These include the Galaxy A14, Galaxy A14 5G, and Galaxy A05s.
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy A06
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy A15 4G
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy A15 5G
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy A16
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy A24
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy A25
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy A33
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy A34
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy A35
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy A53
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy A54
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy A55
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy A73
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy A07
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy A17
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy A26
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy A36
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy A56
|TBC
|TBC
Samsung Galaxy S Series
For flagship models, the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra will receive One UI 7 as their final major update. However, they will continue to receive security patches. Interestingly, the Galaxy S21 FE is still eligible for One UI 8, which came as a surprise to many users.
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy S21 FE
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy S22
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy S22+
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy S23
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy S23+
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy S23 FE
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy S24 FE
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy S24
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy S24+
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy S24 Ultra
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy S25
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy S25+
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy S25 Edge
|TBC
|TBC
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Notably absent from the One UI 8 update list are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both devices will end their major update cycle with One UI 7, although they may continue to receive security patches for a limited time.
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy Z Flip 4
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Z Flip 5
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Z Flip 6
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Z Fold 4
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Z Fold 5
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Z Fold 6
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition
|TBC
|TBC
Samsung Galaxy M and F Series
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy M15 / F15
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy M16 / F16
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy M34 5G
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy M35
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy M54 / F54
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy M55 / F55 / C55
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy M56 / F56
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy M36
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy M06
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy F06 5G
|TBC
|TBC
Samsung Galaxy XCover
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
|TBC
|Galaxy XCover 7
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy XCover 7 Pro
|TBC
|TBC
Samsung Galaxy Tab A and S Series
Most of Samsung Galaxy tablets that were eligible for One UI 7 will still receive One UI 8 with the exception of the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro.
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy Tab A9 / A9+
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Tab Active 5
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Tab S8
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Tab S8+
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Tab S9
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Tab S9+
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Tab S9 FE / S9 FE+
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Tab S10+
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE
|TBC
|TBC
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
|TBC
|TBC
Which Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet do you own? Is your device in the One UI 8 list? Let us know in the comments.