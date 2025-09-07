Similar to Google and other brands, Samsung is accelerating the release of One UI 8, which is based on Android 16 . After several months of beta testing, the company is preparing to roll out the update to the public. If you're wondering whether your Galaxy smartphone or tablet will be eligible, we've curated a comprehensive list to guide you.

One UI 8 Beta Timeline

Samsung moved quickly after Google released Android 16 to Pixel devices. The beta program began with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra on May 28, launching in select countries including the United States, South Korea, India, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

More Galaxy devices followed, primarily from previous flagship generations such as the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Fans had to wait longer for the beta to reach Galaxy A mid-range models and the Galaxy S23 series, which only became available on September 1. That same week, the beta also rolled out to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Final Release of One UI 8

Samsung has not confirmed the exact date for the public release of One UI 8, but it has hinted that the update will arrive sometime in September. While the company has not specified which devices will receive it first, the Galaxy S25 and last year's foldables will likely be prioritized. The rollout is expected to be staggered across models and regions.

Will Your Galaxy Device Get One UI 8?

Although Samsung has not published a final list of supported devices, we can estimate eligibility based on its standard software policy.

For example, the Galaxy S22, launched in 2022, is eligible for four years of major updates, which means it should receive Android 16. The same applies to mid-range models like the Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A33, which were also released in 2022. Newer devices typically benefit from extended support lasting five to six years, making them strong candidates for One UI 8.

Table of Samsung One UI 8 Devices

Samsung Galaxy A Series

Samsung is dropping a few budget and mid-range models from the One UI 8 roster, based on their limited software support. These include the Galaxy A14, Galaxy A14 5G, and Galaxy A05s.

Samsung Galaxy S Series

For flagship models, the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra will receive One UI 7 as their final major update. However, they will continue to receive security patches. Interestingly, the Galaxy S21 FE is still eligible for One UI 8, which came as a surprise to many users.

Samsung Galaxy Z Series

Notably absent from the One UI 8 update list are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both devices will end their major update cycle with One UI 7, although they may continue to receive security patches for a limited time.

Samsung Galaxy M and F Series

Model Announced update date Distribution start Galaxy M15 / F15 TBC TBC Galaxy M16 / F16 TBC TBC Galaxy M34 5G TBC TBC Galaxy M35 TBC TBC Galaxy M54 / F54 TBC TBC Galaxy M55 / F55 / C55 TBC TBC Galaxy M56 / F56 TBC TBC Galaxy M36 TBC TBC Galaxy M06 TBC TBC Galaxy F06 5G TBC TBC

Samsung Galaxy XCover

Model Announced update date Distribution start Galaxy XCover 6 Pro TBC Galaxy XCover 7 TBC TBC Galaxy XCover 7 Pro TBC TBC

Samsung Galaxy Tab A and S Series

Most of Samsung Galaxy tablets that were eligible for One UI 7 will still receive One UI 8 with the exception of the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro.

Which Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet do you own? Is your device in the One UI 8 list? Let us know in the comments.