Hot topics

One UI 8: Will Your Samsung Galaxy Phone Get Android 16?

6 min read 6 min No comments 0
Samsung Galaxy One UI 8 Update Devices Eligible
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Read in other languages:

Português / Français

Similar to Google and other brands, Samsung is accelerating the release of One UI 8, which is based on Android 16. After several months of beta testing, the company is preparing to roll out the update to the public. If you're wondering whether your Galaxy smartphone or tablet will be eligible, we've curated a comprehensive list to guide you.

One UI 8 Beta Timeline

Samsung moved quickly after Google released Android 16 to Pixel devices. The beta program began with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra on May 28, launching in select countries including the United States, South Korea, India, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

More Galaxy devices followed, primarily from previous flagship generations such as the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Fans had to wait longer for the beta to reach Galaxy A mid-range models and the Galaxy S23 series, which only became available on September 1. That same week, the beta also rolled out to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Final Release of One UI 8

Samsung has not confirmed the exact date for the public release of One UI 8, but it has hinted that the update will arrive sometime in September. While the company has not specified which devices will receive it first, the Galaxy S25 and last year's foldables will likely be prioritized. The rollout is expected to be staggered across models and regions.

Will Your Galaxy Device Get One UI 8?

Although Samsung has not published a final list of supported devices, we can estimate eligibility based on its standard software policy.

For example, the Galaxy S22, launched in 2022, is eligible for four years of major updates, which means it should receive Android 16. The same applies to mid-range models like the Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A33, which were also released in 2022. Newer devices typically benefit from extended support lasting five to six years, making them strong candidates for One UI 8.

Table of Samsung One UI 8 Devices

Samsung Galaxy A Series

Samsung is dropping a few budget and mid-range models from the One UI 8 roster, based on their limited software support. These include the Galaxy A14, Galaxy A14 5G, and Galaxy A05s.

Two Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones held in hands, displaying colorful screens with weather information.
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 boot on One UI 7. / © nextpit
Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy A06 TBC TBC
Galaxy A15 4G TBC TBC
Galaxy A15 5G TBC TBC
Galaxy A16 TBC TBC
Galaxy A24 TBC TBC
Galaxy A25 TBC TBC
Galaxy A33 TBC TBC
Galaxy A34 TBC TBC
Galaxy A35 TBC TBC
Galaxy A53 TBC TBC
Galaxy A54 TBC TBC
Galaxy A55 TBC TBC
Galaxy A73 TBC TBC
Galaxy A07 TBC TBC
Galaxy A17 TBC TBC
Galaxy A26 TBC TBC
Galaxy A36 TBC TBC
Galaxy A56 TBC TBC

Samsung Galaxy S Series

For flagship models, the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra will receive One UI 7 as their final major update. However, they will continue to receive security patches. Interestingly, the Galaxy S21 FE is still eligible for One UI 8, which came as a surprise to many users.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ and Samsung Galaxy S24 side by side
Samsung's Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 side-by-side comparison. / © nextpit
Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy S21 FE TBC TBC
Galaxy S22 TBC TBC
Galaxy S22+ TBC TBC
Galaxy S22 Ultra TBC TBC
Galaxy S23 TBC TBC
Galaxy S23+ TBC TBC
Galaxy S23 FE TBC TBC
Galaxy S23 Ultra TBC TBC
Galaxy S24 FE TBC TBC
Galaxy S24 TBC TBC
Galaxy S24+ TBC TBC
Galaxy S24 Ultra TBC TBC
Galaxy S25 TBC TBC
Galaxy S25+ TBC TBC
Galaxy S25 Ultra TBC TBC
Galaxy S25 Edge TBC TBC

Samsung Galaxy Z Series

Notably absent from the One UI 8 update list are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both devices will end their major update cycle with One UI 7, although they may continue to receive security patches for a limited time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is eligible for seven years of Android OS updates and security patches. / © nextpit
Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy Z Flip 4 TBC TBC
Galaxy Z Flip 5 TBC TBC
Galaxy Z Flip 6 TBC TBC
Galaxy Z Fold 4 TBC TBC
Galaxy Z Fold 5 TBC TBC
Galaxy Z Fold 6 TBC TBC
Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition TBC TBC

Samsung Galaxy M and F Series

Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy M15 / F15 TBC TBC
Galaxy M16 / F16 TBC TBC
Galaxy M34 5G TBC TBC
Galaxy M35 TBC TBC
Galaxy M54 / F54 TBC TBC
Galaxy M55 / F55 / C55 TBC TBC
Galaxy M56 / F56 TBC TBC
Galaxy M36 TBC TBC
Galaxy M06 TBC TBC
Galaxy F06 5G TBC TBC

Samsung Galaxy XCover

Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy XCover 6 Pro TBC  
Galaxy XCover 7 TBC TBC
Galaxy XCover 7 Pro TBC TBC

Samsung Galaxy Tab A and S Series

Most of Samsung Galaxy tablets that were eligible for One UI 7 will still receive One UI 8 with the exception of the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro.

You get even fewer reflections on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.
Samsung's display is amazing as always! Thanks to the special coating, there are now also fewer reflections. / © nextpit
 
Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy Tab A9 / A9+ TBC TBC
Galaxy Tab Active 5 TBC TBC
Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro TBC TBC
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 TBC TBC
Galaxy Tab S8 TBC TBC
Galaxy Tab S8+ TBC TBC
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra TBC TBC
Galaxy Tab S9 TBC TBC
Galaxy Tab S9+ TBC TBC
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra TBC TBC
Galaxy Tab S9 FE / S9 FE+  TBC TBC
Galaxy Tab S10+  TBC TBC
Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra  TBC TBC
Galaxy Tab S10 FE TBC TBC
Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ TBC TBC

Which Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet do you own? Is your device in the One UI 8 list? Let us know in the comments.

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing