Narwal Flow Review: This Robot Vacuum Cleaner Can Do Everything

The robot vacuum cleaner market has gotten more competitive than ever before! The new robot vacuum cleaner from Narwal shows what is possible in the future. The Narwal Flow offers industry-first technology for carpet cleaning and an unprecedented mopping function. We reviewed the new top-of-the-range robot vacuum cleaner and tell you whether it's worth buying the $1,499 appliance (or not!).

Summary Offers Narwal Flow Good Legendary suction power

Top-notch wet cleaning performance thanks to the roller mop

Low-maintenance appliance

Logical app structure Bad Quite a tall robot vacuum cleaner

No Matter compatibility

No extendable side brush Narwal Flow Narwal Flow: All deals

Narwal Flow Design and Build Quality Design Height of the robot vacuum cleaner 9.5 cm Special features Roller mop

Swiveling roller mop Docking station functions Suction function

Roller washing

Roller drying The Narwal Flow boasts a modern design and is only available in white, where it looks like a luxury robot vacuum cleaner. However, with a height of 9.5 cm, it is a little too high in my eyes compared to the competing models. This makes it difficult to clean under certain furniture. The mopping function is new here. Narwal has high hopes for the roller mop. Like the side brush, it extends into corners to get the last grain out. Surprisingly, the manufacturer also left out the extendable side brush. The Narwal Flow looks modern. / © nextpit Nothing much has changed in the docking station compared to its predecessors. The docking station has many similarities to the one found in the Narwal Z10 Ultra (review). It measures 40.2 x 43.0 x 46.1 cm. The docking station sports a 5-litre fresh water tank and a 4.75-litre tank for dirty water. In terms of maintenance, the docking station offers the following functions: a self-emptying function

roller washing with hot water

roller drying using warm air The water tanks inside the station. / © nextpit Setting up the robot vacuum cleaner is a straightforward affair. You will need to install the Narwal Freo app for this. It is available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Once you have inserted the appliance into the docking station, all you have to do is scan the QR code under the removable hood. The app will guide you through the entire setup process. Once it is set up, the robot vacuum cleaner takes a picture of your living space. When mapping the space, the Narwal Flow shows a unique picture. The mapping process was incredibly fast. The appliance doesn't even have to move in every direction to create the map. It's amazing the scanned map is error-free despite that.

Narwhal Freo app in detail Narwhal Freo app details Suction levels 4 Water flow rates 3 As far as the app connectivity is concerned, Narwal always opted for a minimalist style. All important functions were included in the software. You set the suction and mopping power, as well as how often the appliance should go about its rounds. Unlike manufacturers such as Dreame or Roborock, Narwal doesn't include too many additional settings. For some, this is a point of criticism, but I think it's perfectly fine. You can always see the live location of the robot vacuum cleaner in the app. / © nextpit As I mentioned, the core functions are there. Deep cleaning for carpets, when the appliance should make pit stops, or how intensive the docking station's maintenance functions should be carried out — you can find all these within the few menus.

Suction and wiping performance of the Narwal Flow Suction and wiping performance Suction power 22,000 Pa Navigation type LiDAR

AI

Double camera In terms of suction power, Narwal is on par with the big boys. The robot vacuum cleaner boasts a suction power of 22,000 Pa. In comparison, our robot vacuum cleaner winner, the Roborock Saros Z70 (review), boasts the same suction power. Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%) Oatmeal (tiles) 10 g 9,8 g 98 % Sand (tiles) 10 g 9,7 g 97 % Sand (carpet) 10 g 9,6 g 96 % Another main focus of our review was on carpet cleaning. This is because Narwal installed an adaptive pressure plate in the appliance. This reduces air loss and allows the plate to penetrate deeper into the carpet fibers. The cleaning result on the carpets is impressive. The new pressure plate proved to be particularly effective when it came to fine particles such as sand. Unfortunately, the robot vacuum cleaner does not clean corners well. If Narwal had installed an extendable side brush instead, this problem would not exist. The suction power is great. / © nextpit A roller mop is available for the appliance to handle wet cleaning tasks. This confirms the trend towards roller mops, moving away from rotating mops. The concept was copied from cordless vacuum cleaners. The mopping equipment was constantly moistened with fresh water, while the collected dirt was removed via a scraper. In this way, the appliance should always mop using a fresh roller mop. The mopping result was impressive. Regardless of whether the Narwal Flow was cleaning up after damp or dried stains, there was no dirt that remained. The mop function is particularly good. / © nextpit Carpets remain protected during the wet cleaning process. The robot vacuum cleaner lifted the mopping equipment before driving over it. We did not find any damp carpet edges during the review. Best of all? There was no hair that got tangled up in the main brush. It never lost its bearings during the entire review duration. Narwal installed two RGB cameras, which, in combination with LiDAR sensors, were designed to prevent navigation errors. In some cases, however, the appliance still ran into tables or chair legs. In the presence of cables, however, it manages to avoid the obstacle. Overall, navigation and obstacle detection can be considered good, as you would expect from a robot vacuum cleaner in this price range. As is typical for Narwal, the battery life is first-class. After a 30-minute round of vacuuming and mopping, there was still 72 percent battery remaining. This is amazing! In the review, it was also noticeable that the robot vacuum cleaner moves very quickly. The initial fear that it would leave some areas dirty due to its speed did not materialize in everyday use. There are no complaints regarding navigation. / © nextpit The all-in-one docking station does the dirty work for you. It empties the dust, rinses the roller mop, and dries it quietly. I can confirm its efficiency. The roller mop was dry even within the shortest drying time of two hours. The station does the dirty work. / © nextpit Unfortunately, the Narwal Flow lacks Matter connectivity. This means that the robot vacuum cleaner cannot be integrated into the existing smart home. The first batch of Roborock robot vacuum cleaners has offered this function for months, a point where the manufacturer urgently needs to catch up. Narwal has announced Matter compatibility for the end of 2025.

Is it worth buying the Narwal Flow? Yes, but the robot vacuum cleaner that also mops costs $1,499 a pop. However, at that price point, you get one of the best robot vacuum cleaners in the market. The Narwal Flow felt at home on any surface. Thanks to the new pressure plate, it offers fantastic suction power on carpets. Only in corners did the cleaning leave more to be desired due to the lack of an extendable side brush. This robot is particularly sleek. / © nextpit What's more, the roller mop ensures a top-class mopping result. All stains were removed without any hassle. The overall package was rounded off by the docking station, as it took care of all maintenance functions for you.