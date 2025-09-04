Hot topics

Narwal Flow Review: This Robot Vacuum Cleaner Can Do Everything

7 min read 7 min No comments 0
nextpit Narwal Flow Station
© nextpit
Thomas Kern
Thomas Kern

The robot vacuum cleaner market has gotten more competitive than ever before! The new robot vacuum cleaner from Narwal shows what is possible in the future. The Narwal Flow offers industry-first technology for carpet cleaning and an unprecedented mopping function. We reviewed the new top-of-the-range robot vacuum cleaner and tell you whether it's worth buying the $1,499 appliance (or not!).

Narwal Flow

Good

  • Legendary suction power
  • Top-notch wet cleaning performance thanks to the roller mop
  • Low-maintenance appliance
  • Logical app structure

Bad

  • Quite a tall robot vacuum cleaner
  • No Matter compatibility
  • No extendable side brush
Narwal Flow
  • Find on Amazon (Amazon) *
  • Find on eBay (eBay) *
Narwal Flow

Narwal Flow

  • Find on Amazon (Amazon)
  • Find on eBay (eBay)
Narwal Flow: All deals

Narwal Flow Design and Build Quality

  Design
Height of the robot vacuum cleaner
  • 9.5 cm
Special features
  • Roller mop
  • Swiveling roller mop
Docking station functions
  • Suction function
  • Roller washing
  • Roller drying

The Narwal Flow boasts a modern design and is only available in white, where it looks like a luxury robot vacuum cleaner. However, with a height of 9.5 cm, it is a little too high in my eyes compared to the competing models. This makes it difficult to clean under certain furniture. The mopping function is new here. Narwal has high hopes for the roller mop. Like the side brush, it extends into corners to get the last grain out. Surprisingly, the manufacturer also left out the extendable side brush.

A white robotic vacuum cleaner on a wooden floor near a trash can.
The Narwal Flow looks modern. / © nextpit

Nothing much has changed in the docking station compared to its predecessors. The docking station has many similarities to the one found in the Narwal Z10 Ultra (review). It measures 40.2 x 43.0 x 46.1 cm. The docking station sports a 5-litre fresh water tank and a 4.75-litre tank for dirty water. In terms of maintenance, the docking station offers the following functions:

  • a self-emptying function
  • roller washing with hot water
  • roller drying using warm air
A modern trash bin with two compartments, one purple and one clear, open lid, located against a wall.
The water tanks inside the station. / © nextpit

Setting up the robot vacuum cleaner is a straightforward affair. You will need to install the Narwal Freo app for this. It is available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Once you have inserted the appliance into the docking station, all you have to do is scan the QR code under the removable hood. The app will guide you through the entire setup process.

Once it is set up, the robot vacuum cleaner takes a picture of your living space. When mapping the space, the Narwal Flow shows a unique picture. The mapping process was incredibly fast. The appliance doesn't even have to move in every direction to create the map. It's amazing the scanned map is error-free despite that.

Narwhal Freo app in detail

  Narwhal Freo app details
Suction levels
  • 4
Water flow rates
  • 3

As far as the app connectivity is concerned, Narwal always opted for a minimalist style. All important functions were included in the software. You set the suction and mopping power, as well as how often the appliance should go about its rounds. Unlike manufacturers such as Dreame or Roborock, Narwal doesn't include too many additional settings. For some, this is a point of criticism, but I think it's perfectly fine.

Three smartphone screens displaying cleaning maps with vacuuming and mopping status in a living room.
You can always see the live location of the robot vacuum cleaner in the app. / © nextpit

As I mentioned, the core functions are there. Deep cleaning for carpets, when the appliance should make pit stops, or how intensive the docking station's maintenance functions should be carried out — you can find all these within the few menus.

Suction and wiping performance of the Narwal Flow

  Suction and wiping performance
Suction power
  • 22,000 Pa
Navigation type
  • LiDAR
  • AI
  • Double camera

In terms of suction power, Narwal is on par with the big boys. The robot vacuum cleaner boasts a suction power of 22,000 Pa. In comparison, our robot vacuum cleaner winner, the Roborock Saros Z70 (review), boasts the same suction power.

  Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%)
Oatmeal (tiles)
  • 10 g
  • 9,8 g
  • 98 %
Sand (tiles)
  • 10 g
  • 9,7 g
  • 97 %
Sand (carpet)
  • 10 g
  • 9,6 g
  • 96 %

Another main focus of our review was on carpet cleaning. This is because Narwal installed an adaptive pressure plate in the appliance. This reduces air loss and allows the plate to penetrate deeper into the carpet fibers. The cleaning result on the carpets is impressive. The new pressure plate proved to be particularly effective when it came to fine particles such as sand. Unfortunately, the robot vacuum cleaner does not clean corners well. If Narwal had installed an extendable side brush instead, this problem would not exist.

A white robotic vacuum cleaner on a wooden floor.
The suction power is great. / © nextpit

A roller mop is available for the appliance to handle wet cleaning tasks. This confirms the trend towards roller mops, moving away from rotating mops. The concept was copied from cordless vacuum cleaners. The mopping equipment was constantly moistened with fresh water, while the collected dirt was removed via a scraper. In this way, the appliance should always mop using a fresh roller mop. The mopping result was impressive. Regardless of whether the Narwal Flow was cleaning up after damp or dried stains, there was no dirt that remained.

A robotic vacuum cleaner on a wooden floor, designed for efficient cleaning.
The mop function is particularly good. / © nextpit

Carpets remain protected during the wet cleaning process. The robot vacuum cleaner lifted the mopping equipment before driving over it. We did not find any damp carpet edges during the review. Best of all? There was no hair that got tangled up in the main brush.

It never lost its bearings during the entire review duration. Narwal installed two RGB cameras, which, in combination with LiDAR sensors, were designed to prevent navigation errors. In some cases, however, the appliance still ran into tables or chair legs. In the presence of cables, however, it manages to avoid the obstacle. Overall, navigation and obstacle detection can be considered good, as you would expect from a robot vacuum cleaner in this price range.

As is typical for Narwal, the battery life is first-class. After a 30-minute round of vacuuming and mopping, there was still 72 percent battery remaining. This is amazing! In the review, it was also noticeable that the robot vacuum cleaner moves very quickly. The initial fear that it would leave some areas dirty due to its speed did not materialize in everyday use.

A white robotic vacuum cleaner on wooden floor, with a silver device in the background.
There are no complaints regarding navigation. / © nextpit

The all-in-one docking station does the dirty work for you. It empties the dust, rinses the roller mop, and dries it quietly. I can confirm its efficiency. The roller mop was dry even within the shortest drying time of two hours.

A robotic vacuum cleaner docked in a charging station.
The station does the dirty work. / © nextpit

Unfortunately, the Narwal Flow lacks Matter connectivity. This means that the robot vacuum cleaner cannot be integrated into the existing smart home. The first batch of Roborock robot vacuum cleaners has offered this function for months, a point where the manufacturer urgently needs to catch up. Narwal has announced Matter compatibility for the end of 2025.

Is it worth buying the Narwal Flow?

Yes, but the robot vacuum cleaner that also mops costs $1,499 a pop. However, at that price point, you get one of the best robot vacuum cleaners in the market. The Narwal Flow felt at home on any surface. Thanks to the new pressure plate, it offers fantastic suction power on carpets. Only in corners did the cleaning leave more to be desired due to the lack of an extendable side brush.

A sleek, round robotic vacuum cleaner with a blue light indicator on top.
This robot is particularly sleek. / © nextpit

What's more, the roller mop ensures a top-class mopping result. All stains were removed without any hassle. The overall package was rounded off by the docking station, as it took care of all maintenance functions for you.

Narwal Flow

Narwal Flow

To device database

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Thomas Kern

Thomas Kern
Redakteur

Thomas ist seit 2023 im Team und begeistert sich für Smart-Home-Geräte und Haushaltsrobotik. Besonders haben es ihm Saugroboter und Smart Locks angetan, die er in Tests genauer unter die Lupe nimmt. In seiner Freizeit ist er regelmäßig im Fitnessstudio, interessiert sich für digitale Gesundheit und schwört auf den Whoop 4.0. Er ist tief im Apple-Ökosystem verankert und wäre ohne MacBook und iPhone im Alltag vollkommen aufgeschmissen.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing