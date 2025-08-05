One UI 8: Is Your Samsung Galaxy Phone Getting Android 16?

We know that Android 16 has shipped early for Pixel devices. This is also true for Samsung's skinned One UI 8 , based on the operating system. Following the beta program, the company has announced that more Galaxy devices are slated to join the beta, including its mid-rangers. It also confirms the release date of the stable One UI 8.

The One UI 8 Beta was initially launched for the Galaxy S25 (review) and Galaxy S25 Ultra (review) in May, with the program continuing for several months. After a long wait, more users can now get an early taste of Android 16.

Which Galaxy Devices Can Test One UI 8 Beta?

In a press release today, Samsung has announced the next phase of the program, with One UI 8 Beta availability hitting more Galaxy devices starting next week. Accordingly, the first devices in the expansion are the Galaxy S24 (Plus), Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

This will be followed by a wider range of Galaxy S and Galaxy A models next month. Samsung mentioned several models, such as the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy A55, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A35, and Galaxy Tab S10 series. However, we can also expect other entries, perhaps the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A34, though we will know the final list once the next phase kicks in.

The stable One UI 8 update is scheduled to arrive for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series in September. / © nextpit

As for the stable release, Samsung said that the final build is scheduled to arrive in September for the Galaxy S25 series and other select models. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 7 were the first smartphones to run on One UI 8 out of the box.

How to Enroll in One UI 8 Beta

Similar to the availability of the One UI 8 Beta for the Galaxy S25, the upcoming stages will see the program coming to users in the USA, the UK, South Korea, and India. It's unclear if Germany and Poland will be added later. Willing testers can enroll through the Samsung Members app, although the number of users will also depend on the country.

What's New in One UI 8?

Samsung's next major Android OS upgrade is a smaller version compared to One UI 7, but it introduces many thoughtful changes and enhancements, including improvements on Galaxy AI. There is a more powerful version of Live Caption, which is said to support real-time translation and summarization.

Additionally, the upcoming update brings redesigned Reminder and Quick Share apps, along with improved Calendar and My Files apps. A new set of camera gestures and Auracast support are also planned to be added.

Samsung is also adopting the native Android Desktop Mode for Samsung DeX, while foldables and tablets can take advantage of dynamic split-screen sizing and positioning when running multiple windows.

While One UI 8 is facing some friction, the overall transition is still faster than the One UI 7 rollout, which faced major delays. Are you happy with the rollout of the program so far? Let us know your answers in the comments.