Playstation and Xbox in Danger? Valve May be Developing a Competitor

With Steam, Valve not only operates one of the major gaming platforms but also developed a portable gaming device in the form of the Steam Deck. The handheld was so popular that Microsoft felt compelled to support the development of mobile consoles. The new ROG Xbox Ally (X), which was designed together with ASUS, quickly became an official point of reference.

Now Valve seems to want to turn the tables. Apparently, the publisher wants to prove itself in a segment that Microsoft and Sony have been able to divide up between themselves largely undisturbed. An application has been submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office to secure the trademark rights to the name "Steam Frame".

Only Vague Clues

The description of the product associated with the name essentially consists of only general keywords. However, at least in part, they make you sit up and take notice, because the bottom line is that they outline the basic features of a stationary gaming console.

The device is therefore a piece of computer hardware that also has the necessary software to play audio, video, text, and multimedia data, including streaming. It also has network components - and comes with its own peripherals.

Rumors were already circulating at the end of last year that Valve could be working on its own console under the code name Fremont. The speculation was triggered by a patent describing a new gaming controller. In terms of timing, the two patents would complement each other: after development comes brand protection, and finally, the official launch.

The Failure of the Steam Machine

However, Valve has already failed once with a similar project: the Steam Machine. These were compact gaming computers in the form of mini PCs, supplied with their own stream controller, and thus at least visually resembled a console. The publisher itself did not manufacture them; instead, they relied on partners such as Gigabyte.

However, interest remained limited, and the Steam Machine disappeared from the scene five years after its launch. Only the Steam OS operating system, a Linux distribution, was saved. It is still used on the Steam-branded handhelds, which are now also offered by other manufacturers such as Lenovo.

The extent to which a console promises greater success remains to be seen. One major advantage of this format is that it is optimized for gaming. Consoles can be used out of the box with minimal configuration. However, doubters already see the end of the Xbox. They suspect that Microsoft will only develop the upcoming Xbox, similar to the gaming handheld, as a reference device, together with a partner.