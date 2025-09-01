Crimson Desert Early Review: Why This Open-World Action-Adventure is Seriously Cool

At Gamescom 2025, I had the chance to get my hands on an early demo of Crimson Desert. The game is developed by Pearl Abyss, the developer behind Black Desert. Crimson Desert promises to deliver an open-world action-adventure experience that stands out from the crowd. And while playing the game, I got a glimpse of how the game intends to do just that.

Crimson Desert: Breathtakingly Beautiful

There's no denying it: Graphics rule the market. With each passing year, we expect more and more from games, especially those priced in the AAA bracket. And while Crimson Desert has not yet announced an official price, the game is certainly shaping up to fall into that category.

And luckily, it can certainly deliver when it comes to design and graphics. The game doesn't just look amazing, it feels alive. The game world feels natural and leaves a lasting impression. The mission I played includes a segment during which you are in control of a cannon. I am fairly certain that this scene was included primarily to showcase how well the world works while aiming your cannon down a mountain into a beautiful ravine.

The game looks breathtakingly beautiful. / © Pearl Abyss

Further, Crimson Desert is not a one-trick pony when it comes to world design. Although I only got to explore a small area, the developers have already released numerous screenshots that showcase the game's expansive world. If those areas live up to the same standard I experienced, then fans of exploration are certainly going to get their money's worth.

Gameplay: Brutal, But Fair

Throughout my time playing, I spent a lot of time fighting behind enemy lines. I am by no means an expert on the genre, but the game felt well-balanced. Each encounter was challenging, but certainly manageable, even without prior hours of experience. That was until I was faced with my first boss battle. Suddenly, the difficulty took a 180-degree turn, and I was decimated by an enemy that I was thoroughly underprepared for.

Combat makes up a big portion of the game and feels good. / © Pearl Abyss

However, these balancing issues will most likely be addressed before the game's release. I was also told that the part of the game I was in belonged to the mid-to-end game, which might explain the difficulty. And after some trial and error, I got incredibly close to defeating the boss, but unfortunately, my demo ran out of time.

Story: The Part I Didn't Experience

It's always difficult to talk about a game's story after playing a random snippet for just 30 minutes. From what I can tell, you play as Kliff, captain of the Greymanes. And while I don't know much about his story, he feels like a very strong protagonist. By taking on his personality, you're immersed in the world not as a peasant or a side character, but as someone who is deeply rooted in the world and its story.

This connection can be felt when interacting with NPCs, making for a compelling narrative. The world, in general, felt like it was actually responding to your character and inputs, which is a great touch in a world-focused game like this.

Crimson Desert: Lots of Potential

All in all, I am looking forward to playing more of the game at launch. So far, I've only gotten to experience a small fraction of a game that seems to channel its strength in a vast open world and deep narrative. It will be exciting to see where Crimson Desert goes from here and whether or not it can actually deliver on making its world not just big, but captivating.

Are you looking forward to the release of Crimson Desert? What do you hope for with this game, and what are you perhaps worried about? Let me know in the comments!