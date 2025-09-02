September is shaping up to be a major month for Samsung fans, with the stable One UI 8 update based on Android 16 expected to land on the Galaxy S25. But before that, mid-range users are getting a surprise treat, as One UI 8 Beta has started rolling out today, catching many off guard.

Samsung previously promised to expand the beta program to more devices this month, but no firm date was given. Few expected the rollout to begin right at the start of September, yet here we are.

Samsung Galaxy A Models Get a Taste of Android 16

Reports are surfacing from Galaxy A55, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A36 (review), and Galaxy A35 owners who’ve enrolled in the beta via the Samsung Members app, confirming that One UI 8 Beta is now live on their devices. The firmware is currently available in India and South Korea, with mentions of the UK.

As for the U.S., Germany, and France, where the beta is also available, there are no confirmed reports yet, but testers in those regions are expected to receive the update soon.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series receives One UI 8 Beta update, and it's a big one! / © X/u/Tarun_Vats

In addition to mid-range models, the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are also reportedly receiving the beta. The firmware version is ZYHB, with a hefty average size of 3.1 GB. For mid-range devices, the firmware is labeled ZHY6, typically smaller at around 2 GB, though size may vary depending on whether the device is carrier-locked or unlocked.

How About the Galaxy A56, Z Fold 5, and Flip 5?

No word yet on the Galaxy A56 (review) and Galaxy A26 (review), despite it being a newer release. However, it’s been previously hinted that it could be next in line, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 foldable smartphones.

One UI 8 Beta Isn’t Flashy, But It’s Worth Getting Excited About

While One UI 8 may not be as visually transformative as One UI 7, which introduced a major skinned Android UI overhaul, it’s shaping up to be one of Samsung’s most refined updates yet, especially for mid-range and flagship devices.

Key highlights include AI-powered Now Bar and Now Brief arriving on more Galaxy models, with enhanced functionality. Major app upgrades include a redesigned Reminder and Calendar experience, while Quick Share gets a revamped interface.

Performance-wise, users are reporting smoother animations, faster transitions, and improved overall battery management in their devices.

The update also addresses several bugs, including camera issues. Plus, it ships with the September security patch, which is critical for addressing newly discovered vulnerabilities. A detailed breakdown of the security fixes is still pending, as Google has not released the September bulletin yet.

Samsung is expected to release the stable One UI 8 to the public starting with the Galaxy S25 (review) range, and possibly the Galaxy S24, later this month. It’s unclear how many beta cycles mid-range and older flagship devices will go through before receiving the final release.

Do you own one of the devices mentioned above? Have you enrolled in the beta and upgraded to One UI 8 yet? Let us know in the comments.