Hot topics

Samsung Shocks Users with Early One UI 8 Update for Mid-Range Phones

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit samsung galaxy a55 review display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Read in other languages:

Português / Français

September is shaping up to be a major month for Samsung fans, with the stable One UI 8 update based on Android 16 expected to land on the Galaxy S25. But before that, mid-range users are getting a surprise treat, as One UI 8 Beta has started rolling out today, catching many off guard.

Samsung previously promised to expand the beta program to more devices this month, but no firm date was given. Few expected the rollout to begin right at the start of September, yet here we are.

Samsung Galaxy A Models Get a Taste of Android 16

Reports are surfacing from Galaxy A55, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A36 (review), and Galaxy A35 owners who’ve enrolled in the beta via the Samsung Members app, confirming that One UI 8 Beta is now live on their devices. The firmware is currently available in India and South Korea, with mentions of the UK.

As for the U.S., Germany, and France, where the beta is also available, there are no confirmed reports yet, but testers in those regions are expected to receive the update soon.

Samsung One UI Beta Program interface showing update details and tips.
Samsung's Galaxy S23 series receives One UI 8 Beta update, and it's a big one! / © X/u/Tarun_Vats

In addition to mid-range models, the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are also reportedly receiving the beta. The firmware version is ZYHB, with a hefty average size of 3.1 GB. For mid-range devices, the firmware is labeled ZHY6, typically smaller at around 2 GB, though size may vary depending on whether the device is carrier-locked or unlocked.

How About the Galaxy A56, Z Fold 5, and Flip 5?

No word yet on the Galaxy A56 (review) and Galaxy A26 (review), despite it being a newer release. However, it’s been previously hinted that it could be next in line, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 foldable smartphones.

One UI 8 Beta Isn’t Flashy, But It’s Worth Getting Excited About

While One UI 8 may not be as visually transformative as One UI 7, which introduced a major skinned Android UI overhaul, it’s shaping up to be one of Samsung’s most refined updates yet, especially for mid-range and flagship devices.

Key highlights include AI-powered Now Bar and Now Brief arriving on more Galaxy models, with enhanced functionality. Major app upgrades include a redesigned Reminder and Calendar experience, while Quick Share gets a revamped interface.

Performance-wise, users are reporting smoother animations, faster transitions, and improved overall battery management in their devices.

The update also addresses several bugs, including camera issues. Plus, it ships with the September security patch, which is critical for addressing newly discovered vulnerabilities. A detailed breakdown of the security fixes is still pending, as Google has not released the September bulletin yet.

Samsung is expected to release the stable One UI 8 to the public starting with the Galaxy S25 (review) range, and possibly the Galaxy S24, later this month. It’s unclear how many beta cycles mid-range and older flagship devices will go through before receiving the final release.

Do you own one of the devices mentioned above? Have you enrolled in the beta and upgraded to One UI 8 yet? Let us know in the comments.

Source: X/u/TarunVats, Reddit

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Apple iPhone 15
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Nothing Phone (2)
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Offer*
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing