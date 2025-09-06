The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were standout flagships when they launched, and even today, millions of units are likely still in use. Samsung extended their lifespan by continuing to provide security updates, even though the last major Android OS they received was Android 13 via One UI 5.1. That support has now officially ended, with the final patch arriving last month. This leaves users exposed to an increasingly outdated system.

Samsung originally promised three years of Android updates for both Galaxy Note 20 models. After that period, the software support shifted to monthly patches and eventually to quarterly, which has continued up to the present. However, the August 2025 security update marks the end of the road. No further patches are planned, signaling the close of the Galaxy Note 20 series' software lifecycle.

The Bigger Threat: Outdated Security

The real concern isn't just the lack of updates, though, but it's the growing security risk. Without ongoing patches, these devices are vulnerable to new exploits, system flaws, and evolving threats like cyberattacks. For example, Google's September Android security update addressed several critical vulnerabilities, including ones actively exploited in the wild. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra missed out on those fixes entirely.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra received their last major OS update in 2023 as One UI 5.1 or Android 13. / © NextPit

While some minor system patches may still arrive via the Google Play Store, they won't cover deeper vulnerabilities that require full firmware updates. That leaves users exposed to risks that can't be easily mitigated.

Should You Keep Using Your Galaxy Note 20 (Ultra)?

Whether Samsung will issue emergency patches remains uncertain. It has happened before with select models, but users should assume their devices are now highly vulnerable.

If you choose to keep using your Galaxy Note 20, consider taking extra precautions. Avoid storing sensitive information like banking credentials or password manager data on the device. Ultimately, the safest option is to upgrade to a newer model that receives regular security updates.

The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were beloved for features like the microSD card slot and MST payment tech—elements many fans still miss. Did you own one? Are you planning to upgrade soon? Let us know.