Hot topics

Samsung Ends Updates For These Phones—Stop Using Them Now!

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit samsung galaxy note 20 note 20 ultra comparison front cf1
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were standout flagships when they launched, and even today, millions of units are likely still in use. Samsung extended their lifespan by continuing to provide security updates, even though the last major Android OS they received was Android 13 via One UI 5.1. That support has now officially ended, with the final patch arriving last month. This leaves users exposed to an increasingly outdated system.

Samsung originally promised three years of Android updates for both Galaxy Note 20 models. After that period, the software support shifted to monthly patches and eventually to quarterly, which has continued up to the present. However, the August 2025 security update marks the end of the road. No further patches are planned, signaling the close of the Galaxy Note 20 series' software lifecycle.

The Bigger Threat: Outdated Security

The real concern isn't just the lack of updates, though, but it's the growing security risk. Without ongoing patches, these devices are vulnerable to new exploits, system flaws, and evolving threats like cyberattacks. For example, Google's September Android security update addressed several critical vulnerabilities, including ones actively exploited in the wild. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra missed out on those fixes entirely.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra received their last major OS update in 2023 as One UI 5.1 or Android 13. / © NextPit

While some minor system patches may still arrive via the Google Play Store, they won't cover deeper vulnerabilities that require full firmware updates. That leaves users exposed to risks that can't be easily mitigated.

Should You Keep Using Your Galaxy Note 20 (Ultra)?

Whether Samsung will issue emergency patches remains uncertain. It has happened before with select models, but users should assume their devices are now highly vulnerable.

If you choose to keep using your Galaxy Note 20, consider taking extra precautions. Avoid storing sensitive information like banking credentials or password manager data on the device. Ultimately, the safest option is to upgrade to a newer model that receives regular security updates.

The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra were beloved for features like the microSD card slot and MST payment tech—elements many fans still miss. Did you own one? Are you planning to upgrade soon? Let us know.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2025

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing