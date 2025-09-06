First of its Kind: This Robot Vacuum Cleaner Climbs Stairs!

Robot vacuum cleaners are amazing everyday helpers that will help keep your home clean. In recent years, the focus on pure suction power has steadily decreased. Instead, improvements have been made to the mopping function, navigation technology, and maintenance functions of the station. The latest trend is how functional these handy appliances can be when it comes to climbing stairs. The first robot vacuum cleaners were able to climb steps measuring four to eight centimetres. However, there is one limitation that all robot vacuum cleaners share to date — but for how much longer?

eufy Solves the Biggest Limitation of Robot Vacuum Cleaners

Over the years, robot vacuum cleaners have become more feature-rich. The suction power increases, the mopping function becomes more efficient, and the docking stations are equipped with numerous maintenance functions. The previous generation focused on overcoming thresholds, and Dreame has shown how it can work. The X50 Ultra Complete (review) offered additional wheels that extend intuitively. Roborock robot vacuum cleaners, such as the Saros Z70 (review), raise their chassis instead to climb certain heights.

This is what it looks like when the X50 raises its wheels. / © nextpit

All models still have one restriction in common: they cannot move from floor to floor. What about now? eufy announced a robot vacuum cleaner that can climb stairs at IFA 2026! We're talking about the MarsWalker, which uses four independently controlled arms and a chain drive to adapt itself to different stair structures. It automatically recognizes straight, L-shaped, and U-shaped stairs. This makes it the first vacuum and mopping robot that is able to move between floors.

After cleaning, it returns to its docking station to clean the mopping equipment and empty the dust, as is usual with robot vacuum cleaners. Exact details about the appliance itself are not yet available. How high the suction power is or what the docking station will offer is still a mystery. The appliance hoover will presumably have similarities with the newly launched eufy S2. This model is the robot vacuum cleaner with the highest suction power, including a roller mop that performs its mopping function.

One thing is certain: eufy shows where the journey with robot vacuum cleaners will take us in the future. One can only wonder how such innovation will drive the rest of the competition forward. eufy has announced the robot vacuum cleaner for 2026, although the price point remains unknown.