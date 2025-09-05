Only This Week: Award-Winning Adventure Game Goes Free–You Get to Keep It

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Monument Valley .

If you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Monument Valley

Monument Valley takes you on a quest for forgiveness in a breathtakingly beautiful and mysterious world. Along with Ida, the silent princess, you make your way through impossible environments and solve tricky puzzles along the way. This game is calming and bears some almost meditative qualities. If you've been looking for a game that helps you unwind after a long day, Monument Valley may just be what you've been looking for.

The game was not previously available on the Epic Games Store. It celebrates its start on the platform with this free week, where you get to download and keep the game entirely for free. Once the offer expires, the game will cost $7.

Download Monument Valley from the Epic Games Store.

Are you prepared to explore the beautiful world of Monument Valley? / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Ghostrunner 2

Ghostrunner 2 is a true highlight among the free games that the Epic Games Store has on offer. The game usually costs $40, and it's worth every penny. Ghostrunner 2 is a brutal hardcore slasher set in a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future. You get to experience epic boss battles, new and improved skills, an interactive story, and a captivating synthwave soundtrack.

The game features bloody fights that depict graphic violence, which is why it is not recommended for anyone below the age of 18. If you are over 18 and don't mind some brutality, this game will deliver all the action you need. From amazing Katana gameplay to enemies that adapt to your playstyle, the game will test your skills at every turn.

Download the game for free next week if you want to delve into this epic world and explore everything it has on offer. Players have rated the game very positively both on the Epic Games Store and over on Steam.

Download Ghostrunner 2 from the Epic Games Store.

This game will test your skill at every turn. / © Steam

Monument Valley II

Did you enjoy Monument Valley? If you did, you should check out Monument Valley II, which will be available for free next week. The game is a faithful continuation of its predecessor, offering many more challenging puzzles. You get to explore more of this magical world, which continues to impress with beautiful scenery, vibrant colors, and great design.

Download Monument Valley II from the Epic Games Store.

This game is a faithful sequel that expands what's already there. / © Steam

The Battle of Polytopia

The Battle of Polytopia is an award-winning strategy game that focuses on controlling the game world, battling enemies, exploring new areas, and mastering new technologies. The game is fast-paced, features deep 4X tactics, and is set in a beautiful low-poly world. The game offers cross-platform support, which makes it one of the most popular civilization-based strategy games on the market.

Currently, the game costs approximately $14. Next week, it will be available for free starting on Thursday.

Download The Battle of Polytopia from the Epic Games Store.

This game is among the most popular in its genre. / © Steam

Are you looking forward to next week's free games? Are you going to download Ghostrunner 2, or is the game too brutal for you? Let me know in the comments below!