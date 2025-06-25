Hot topics

One UI 7 Arrives to More Devices: Will Your Galaxy Get Android 15?

Rubens Eishima
Rubens Eishima

Following the initial launch of the One UI 7 update for select Galaxy devices earlier this month, which was briefly paused, Samsung has quickly expanded the Android 15-based update to a wider range of Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Read on to learn if the update is now available for your Galaxy device.

Samsung began shipping One UI 7 on April 7, 2025, starting in South Korea and parts of Europe, with India and the USA among the countries following soon after. The update was initially available for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. A short postponement occurred on April 14 due to reported bugs, but the rollout resumed on April 17.

Despite initial expectations that the brief cancellation would cause further delays, Samsung began shipping One UI 7 to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 on April 22. This was followed in the same week by the Galaxy Tab S10 series and Tab S9 series. More global models of the Galaxy S24 series also received the update during this period.

This week has seen the update reach earlier models, including the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy S21 series. In addition, both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have started receiving One UI 7. There was also a notable surprise with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the US joining the update rollout shortly thereafter.

However, it's important to remember that availability still varies depending on the country and especially for carrier-locked devices. The schedule for Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A series remains somewhat unclear. However, with many flagship devices already updated, we might see Samsung push the update to most of these models, including the Galaxy A55, A54, A35, A34, A25, A24, A16, and A15, by May instead of June.

Quick recap: The beta phase for One UI 7 began earlier this year, initially for the Galaxy S24 series. The official public rollout commenced on April 7. While some of Samsung's newer mid-range devices, like the Galaxy A56, already ship with One UI 7, most flagship smartphones (both traditional and foldable) and tablets received the update within April. The update status for older mid-range devices remains uncertain.

Is Your Galaxy Getting Android 15?

While Samsung has not released a complete list of devices eligible for the Android 15 update, we can make an educated guess based on the company’s software update policy. In theory, One UI 7 should be available for all Galaxy smartphones and tablets that remain within their official software support window.

Aside from the confirmed models, we have compiled a list of other Galaxy devices expected to receive the update, focusing on those with software support extending into 2025 and beyond. This list remains speculative and will be updated as soon as Samsung confirms the official lineup.

Shortcut to Updates by Series:

Galaxy A series Android 15 update

nextpit editor holding the Samsung Galaxy A54
The A54 launched with Android 13, and is expected to receive up to Android 17. / © nextpit
Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy A05s to be confirmed (TBC) May 2025
Galaxy A06 TBC  
Galaxy A14 4G TBC  
Galaxy A14 5G TBC June 2025
Galaxy A15 4G June 2025 May 2025
Galaxy A15 5G June 2025 May 2025
Galaxy A16 June 2025 May 2025
Galaxy A24 June 2025 June 2025
Galaxy A25 June 2025 May 2025
Galaxy A33 June 2025 June 2025
Galaxy A34 June 2025 June 2025
Galaxy A35 June 2025 May 2025
Galaxy A53 June 2025 May 2025
Galaxy A54 June 2025 May 2025
Galaxy A55 June 2025 May 2025
Galaxy A73 TBC May 2025

Galaxy S series Android 15 update

NextPit's editor surfing on the Galaxy S23 Ultra device
There is still a lot of fuel on the Galaxy S23 Ultra update tank. / © FrankBoston / Adobe Stock, nextpit
Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy S21 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S21+ April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S21 FE Q2 2025 May 2025
Galaxy S21 Ultra April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S22 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S22+ April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S22 Ultra April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S23 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S23+ April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S23 FE April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S23 Ultra April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S24 FE April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S24 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S24+ April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy S24 Ultra April 2025 April 2025

Galaxy Z series Android 15 update

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 should also be supported all the way up to Android 17. / © nextpit
Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy Z Flip 3 May 2025 May 2025
Galaxy Z Flip 4 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Z Flip 5 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Z Flip 6 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Z Fold 3 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Z Fold 4 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Z Fold 5 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Z Fold 6 April 2025 April 2025

Galaxy M series Android 15 update

Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy M14 / F14 TBC May 2025
Galaxy M15 / F15 TBC May 2025
Galaxy M16 / F16 TBC June 2025
Galaxy M33 TBC June 2025
Galaxy M34 5G TBC May 2025
Galaxy M35 June 2025 May 2025
Galaxy M54 / F54 June 2025 May 2025
Galaxy M55 / F55 / C55 June 2025 May 2025
Galaxy F56 June 2025 May 2025

Galaxy XCover series Android 15 update

Galaxy XCover 6 Pro with back cover and battery removed
The rugged Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is covered by the same update policy as the flagship Galaxy S family. / © nextpit
Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy XCover 6 Pro June 2025  
Galaxy XCover 7 June 2025 June 2025

Galaxy Tab series Android 15 update

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
The (literally) big Galaxy Tab S9 family should receive Android 15 before the end of 2024. / © nextpit
Model Announced update date Distribution start
Galaxy Tab A9 / A9+ June 2025 May 2025
Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro June 2025 May 2025
Galaxy Tab Active 5 June 2025 May 2025
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 June 2025 May 2025
Galaxy Tab S8 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Tab S8+ April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Tab S9 April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Tab S9+ April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Tab S9 FE / S9 FE+  May 2025 May 2025
Galaxy Tab S10+  April 2025 April 2025
Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra  April 2025 April 2025

Is your Samsung Galaxy device on the list? Have you received the One UI 7 update yet? Please let us know which features you are most excited to test out.

The article was updated on June 20, 2025, to reflect the public release of Samsung's One UI 7 update and the inclusion of additional Galaxy smartphones and tablets, mostly older flagships.

Rubens Eishima

Rubens Eishima
Writer

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

