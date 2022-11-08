Buy the Apple Watch Series 8 with this rare 22% discount today

Apple only launched the Watch Series 8 a couple of months ago, but now Amazon is slashing the price of one of the models. Originally retailing for $499, the 41mm cellular model is now down to $389 or 22% off the price. Surprisingly, this is also the best deal we've seen yet.

Apple's Watch Series 8 is on a rare discount at Amazon right now.

The 41mm variant with cellular and GPS is 22% off.

Which is equivalent to a $110 saving.

The Apple Watch Series 8 debuted alongside the Watch Ultra and iPhone 14 in September. While the looks changed little from its predecessor, it arrived with new life-saving features like car crash detection. There is also a temperature sensor that improves health monitoring.

The 41mm size means the display is a smidge narrower than the 45mm. Nonetheless, you will still get the same slew of features as the bigger model. Amazon is selling the variant with aluminum casing and 4G LTE connectivity with a rare discount at $110, which makes it worth it if you're looking for a reason to buy one.

Plenty of reasons why the Apple Watch Series 8 is popular

Besides the bright always-on display, Apple's Watch Series 8 is a tough smartwatch with 50m water resistance and IP6X dust protection. In addition, it has toughened glass at the front and ceramic material below.

As regards performance, the Watch Series 8 is as powerful as the more expensive Watch Ultra. Inside is a dual-core Apple S8 chipset paired with 1GB of RAM and plenty of onboard storage at 32GB. Powering it is a 308 mAh battery life that can last a full day of use with modest use.

The Apple Watch 8 comes again with all kinds of sensors on the bottom. / © NextPit

Meanwhile, the software side is catered by the latest watchOS 9 that includes new heart rate zones and a better multisport mode. At the same time, the low power mode was introduced with Watch Series 8 which further extends the battery life of the watch for almost 2 days.

If you're looking to take advantage of this massive saving on the latest Apple smartwatch, you should not think twice about grabbing one from Amazon. And if you think you like this kind of Apple deal, let us know in the comment section.