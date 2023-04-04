Upgrade Your Health: Apple Watch SE (2022) at $219 is a Record Low Price

Because of the entry-level pricing, the Watch SE (2022) is among Apple's watches that rarely gets a discount. Surprisingly, the Apple smartwatch is now back to its record low price of $219 on Amazon. This nets you up to 12 percent off the regular cost of the Watch SE 2nd gen model.

Both the watch's sizes of 40 mm and 44 mm are on sale with a $30 reduction applicable in all colorways. The smaller Watch SE starts at $219 while the bigger option retails at $249, both prices are with a discount applied.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch SE (2022) Don't miss the heavy price reduction on the Apple Watch SE (2022) at Amazon. To device database

Apple Watch SE 2022 is packed with important features

Apple has refreshed its wearable lineup at the end of last year. It included the latest Watch SE, which is the 2nd iteration of the company's affordable smartwatch offerings. Despite the new lowered price, the iPhone maker gave it a few significant upgrades over the first Watch SE such as a much faster processor, wider GPS compatibility, and more efficient Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

We found in our Apple Watch SE (2022) review that it is as capable as the more expensive Watch Series 8 in terms of health and fitness monitoring features, albeit you'll just miss the always-on display mode. What's more, Apple kept the same premium design and form, making the smartwatch comfortable to wear the entire day even during intensive exercises outside.

The second generation Watch SE uses the same visual language as the Series 8. / © NextPit

We also liked the improved battery life of the budget Apple Watch. From our testing, the typical smartwatch mode can provide up to two days of use and more after enabling the new Low Power toggle. Mixing a couple of workout sessions such as running will still leave juices enough for the entire day.

At $219, the Watch SE (2022) is a compelling purchase for those looking to pair their iPhones with a reliable tracker for their well-being or simply take advantage of the several smartwatch features. Apple's offers usually run for just a few days, so you might act quickly if you want to take home some savings.