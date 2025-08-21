Attack on Apple and Samsung? Amazon to Change Its Best-Seller

Amazon is still one of the major tablet manufacturers. In order to increase its market share in this segment, but above all that of its services, the company appears to be preparing a radical step. Its own operating system is up for grabs.

To facilitate access to its world of goods, Amazon was quick to launch its own e-book readers and tablets. The latter not only won over fans of the online retailer due to their low prices. For many, the cheap Fire tablets are an ideal second screen on the couch at home or the children's first digital companion, where even a total loss is bearable.

The tablets were delivered with their own operating system, with which Amazon wanted to limit their use to its own offers and services. However, this restriction met with criticism from many users. In particular, the range of apps in the Amazon Store under Fire OS cannot keep up with the scope of the two major platforms from Apple and Google.

Greater market share for its own services

Amazon apparently wants to change this, as Reuters reports. The company is still one of the largest manufacturers of tablets. A market share of eight percent puts it in fourth place - after Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo. However, the US company now wants to secure a bigger slice of the pie with a change in strategy. This is to be achieved primarily with two measures, which are also referred to internally as "Project Kittyhawk".

Firstly, the models planned for 2026 will presumably be revised in terms of their performance. Although no details have been revealed, prices are set to rise significantly. The Fire Max 11, which is currently on sale in the USA for 230 US dollars, will then cost around 400 US dollars.

On the other hand, Amazon wants to say goodbye to its own operating system. Until now, its FireOS system has been based on an Android version, but with extensive changes in the interface. However, it lacks popular Google services such as the Play Store with its many, often free, apps. The system is also not updated nearly as frequently.

Is Fire OS at the end?

Changing the operating system could not only increase the attractiveness of its own hardware, but also that of its own services. Above all, Amazon is probably hoping to better position its AI services - especially the intelligent chatbot Alexa+ - and increase its distribution.

The days of Fire OS also appear to be numbered. According to the report, Amazon will rely on Linux Vega for Fire TV devices in future.