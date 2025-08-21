Heatwave? How to Naturally Cool your Rooms by up to 10 Degrees

Summer, sun, and sauna? Not necessarily in that order! You can cool down your rooms considerably using a simple trick. But beware! One common mistake can ruin the effect.

Imagine the sun is blazing outside, but you're sitting relaxed in a room that feels pleasantly cool—without any air conditioning or fan turned on. Sounds like a fantasy? In fact, a simple helper that almost every house already has is often enough: the roller shutter. However, the way you use them makes all the difference between a cooling oasis and heat build-up.

Roller Shutters - More Than Just Keeping the Light Out

Many of you think of roller shutters as a way of keeping the light out so you can sleep in comfortably. However, there is much more to it than that. When used correctly, they can lower the room temperature by up to 10 degrees (50 degrees Fahrenheit). The secret? Roller shutters act like a form of insulation.

They keep the heat out and, at the same time, protect the furniture, floors, and photos from harmful UV radiation. If you're clever, you can even save electricity in the summer because fans and air conditioning units don't have to be used as often.

The Key Trick: Good Air Circulation

The biggest mistake is to close the roller shutters completely. Doing so builds up the heat between the glass and the roller shutter, and instead of the cooling effect, you get a sauna at the window. So, always leave the ventilation slits open and keep the roller shutter raised about a hand's width above the window sill. This creates an air gap through which the heat can escape. This way, it remains pleasantly cool inside — and you protect the windows from heat damage simultaneously.

When the Gap becomes too Large

Of course, you shouldn't overdo it. If the gap gets too large, direct sunlight can heat up the glass unevenly—especially with roof windows. Special external roller shutters can help here, reflecting the light and ensuring even cooling. Modern versions are even insulating in nature and offer additional protection in both the summer and winter. Even without high-tech help, it's important to strike the right balance—too small is bad, but so is too big.

Conclusion: Small Change, Big Effect

Roller shutters are an underestimated tool against heat waves. If you use them with a gap for air circulation, rooms can stay up to 10 degrees cooler. The best thing about it? It doesn't cost you an extra penny, saves electricity, and makes even the hottest days more bearable. So, don't sweat on the next sunny day—just let down the roller shutter cleverly.