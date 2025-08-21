It's a small detail in the VW ID.4 that is currently causing trouble. Normally, we talk about things like range, charging times, or software bugs when it comes to electric cars. But this time it's about something that could easily be overlooked: the touch fields on the steering wheel. These are currently at the center of a rather controversial discussion - and even in court.

When a touch field suddenly becomes a problem

Imagine this: You roll into your garage in a relaxed manner or want to maneuver into a parking space. Your hand accidentally touches one of the touch-sensitive surfaces on the steering wheel - and all of a sudden, the car gives in. The cruise control simply starts up again, even though you didn't want it to. This is exactly what drivers of the ID.4 are currently reporting, and they are now suing Volkswagen.

In June 2025, things really became official. Two ID.4 drivers filed a class action lawsuit in New Jersey. Their accusation: VW allegedly knew about the problems but did nothing. The scenes described sound violent: an ID.4 suddenly accelerated in a garage and crashed into the door, another ended up against a tree. The consequences: a whopping 14,000 dollars in repair costs, over 700 dollars for a rental car, and even medical bills for a hand injury.

Why are the touch surfaces so delicate

Volkswagen actually wanted to create a modern look with the capacitive fields. No more bulky buttons, but smooth surfaces that react to even the slightest touch. That sounds pretty futuristic on paper - but in practice, it causes stress. Because the problem is hypersensitivity, even the slightest touch may be enough to switch the adaptive cruise control (ACC) back on. And this also happens in situations where you are driving very slowly - when parking or maneuvering. This is exactly where things can get dangerous.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been investigating the case since 2024, and there are several documented incidents. Nevertheless, VW has not yet launched an official recall. However, Volkswagen has apparently taken the criticism seriously. With the 2024 Golf facelift, classic buttons have returned to the steering wheel. Future models will also increasingly rely on physical buttons. The reason: they are more robust, safer, and cause less frustration in everyday driving. Sometimes a simple button is cleverer than a "smart" touch surface.

What does that mean for you?

Don't panic: If you drive an ID.4 or another VW model with steering wheel touch fields, you don't have to run to the workshop immediately. There is no recall either in the USA or in Europe. But the complaints show that touch operation is not entirely without risk. For you, this means above all: be careful when using cruise control, especially in tight situations such as parking garages, garages, or driveways.

The discussion shows quite clearly that technology alone does not automatically make a car better. Of course, manufacturers want to make their vehicles look more modern and futuristic. Touch sliders for the air conditioning system, complex menu navigation in the infotainment system, or the touch fields on the steering wheel - in practice, these are often more annoying than practical. That's why sometimes you just wish: back to basics.