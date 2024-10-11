If you're eager to get your hands on the Apple Watch but need some cash, the Watch SE could be a better pick. On Amazon, the 40 MM variant with eSIM support is even cheaper than usual, dropping to the record low of $219 from $299.

That represents a whopping $80 off (26 percent), on par with the Prime Day price. The deal applies to the starlight aluminum, silver aluminum, and midnight colorways with matching sports bands.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch SE (2022) Save $100 on the Cellular version of the Apple Watch SE 2 in 44 MM case size.

Why the Apple Watch SE 2 is a preferred smartwatch

The Apple Watch SE (review) is the second generation SE smartwatch launched in 2022. It hasn't been refreshed since then, making it the latest model. The 40 mm model comes with a 1.57-inch Retina OLED display with 394 x 324 pixels resolution. Like with the regular Watch Series, it has a custom Ion-X glass on top and a 50-meter water resistant which is suitable for outdoor activities like swimming.

Apple ditches some features from the Watch SE to keep its price lower, so, you're missing here blood oxygen level monitoring, temperature sensing, and ECG. However, you still get the major tracking tools like continuous heart rate measurement with irregular notifications and sleep tracking.

Apple's Watch SE watch faces catalog offers everything from artwork to detailed moon phases / © NextPit

You'll also find safety features integrated with the emergency SOS including fall detection and crash detection. And with cellular capabilities, you can send messages or make calls from your watch even without your iPhone nearby.

Apple's Watch SE 2 is liked for its long battery life lasting a whole day. This can be stretched to two days or more if low-power mode is enabled. A minor gripe with it is that it charges slower than the regular Apple Watch, but the difference is not significant.

Are you buying the Apple Watch SE 2? Which color are you picking? Let us hear your answers in the comments.