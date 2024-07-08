Hot topics

The Cellular Apple Watch SE 2 Falls to All-time Low Price at $239

Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Apple's Watch SE 2 (review) remains our favorite smartwatch not only because it's compact, but it's cheaper too. Surprisingly, a new sale on Amazon has further slashed the smartwatch's price by $60 (20 percent), bringing it down to a record-low at $239.

The deal applies to the cellular model of the Watch SE 2nd gen in 40 mm case size. You can pick it in starlight or midnight black finish, with either colorway getting a matching sports band in small and medium sizes.

Why buy the Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) if you're an iPhone user

The Apple Watch SE 2 is a great option for those who want a cheaper alternative to the Watch Series 9. While it drops a few features over the standard model to bring its cost down, it does keep the major tracking capabilities. For instance, it supports continuous heart rate monitoring with irregular notifications and low cardio notifications. Plus, you get extended sleep tracking with insights into sleep stages debuted in watchOS 10.

Like the pricier Apple Watch models, the Watch SE 2 features workout recognition for many exercises and comes with auto-pause/resume function. The watch itself is waterproof, so you can bring it to water-based activities like swimming.

Apple Watch SE 2022 review with GPS
The new Apple Watch SE compass app is very comprehensive. / © nextpit

In terms of safety, it has fall detection and crash detection integrated with emergency SOS. With a cellular connectivity, this lets you leave your iPhone at home and without worrying of missing important calls, messages, or notifications.

Despite the smaller size, the Watch SE 2's battery life is rated to last for 18 hours between charges, which is similar to the Watch Series 9. With a power saver mode, you can extend this to another day or two, more than doubling its usual running time.

What do you think of the Apple Watch SE 2 as your next smartwatch? Would you like to see more Apple deals from us? Let us know in the comments.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

