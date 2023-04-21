Own an Apple Watch SE (2022) at Its Best Price for $219

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Among the smartwatches offered by Apple, the latest Watch SE (2022) rarely gets discounts due to its already low-cost pricing. However, Apple is becoming slightly generous today as it is listing both GPS and cellular models of the budget watch with a substantial $30 reduction, even putting these at a much lower starting price of $219.

The sale is valid for the non-LTE Apple Watch SE in all of its colors and two case sizes: 40 mm and 44 mm. The smaller watch option falls back to $219 or with 12 percent off while the one with a larger display retails for $249 after the $30 discount is applied.

If you intend to take your watch to an outdoor exercise and leave your phone at home, the cellular-capable can be had with the same savings but only for the 44 mm size. Normally retailing at $329, this particular variant now drops to $299.

Apple's cheaper Watch SE 2nd gen is loaded with features

Only a few features separate the Watch SE 2022 (review) from the standard Apple Watch Series model. For practical use, the Watch SE 2 is more than enough to track your workouts and monitoring health indicators such as irregular heart rate and irregular menstrual prediction for women.

Furthermore, the Watch SE has the same premium build made in aluminum chassis as with the more expensive Apple watches models. There is also a very legible and bright touch display, which is rated for 1000 nits of max brightness. What's more, it is also water-resistant and certified to withstand pressure equivalent to 50 meters of underwater depth, on par with the Watch Series 8.

Apple Watch SE review
Yes, it is possible to use the Apple Watch SE for sleep stage reports. / © NextPit

Running on the watchOS 9, the Apple Watch SE benefits from the optimized and efficient performance. The newly introduced low-power mode can extend the battery life of the watch further. This is helpful in ensuring that your activities are tracked despite the little juice left and until you reach a power outlet.

At this rate and with all these features, the Apple's Watch SE (2022) becomes a worthy purchase, although knowing a few compromises like a missing always-on display support and on-demand ECG. Likewise, do you think the Watch SE ticks most all the boxes you look for a smartwatch? Hit us up in the comments.

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

