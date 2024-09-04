While Labor Day sales are officially over, there are still fantastic deals hanging around. For example, Apple's M3 MacBook Air is still discounted on Amazon. The MacBook Air's base configuration returned to its second-best price of $899, which is $200 off (18 percent) than normal. It's just $50 shy of the record low we saw last month.

The deal applies to the midnight and space gray colorways of the M3 MacBook Air. However, there is also a substantial $150 (14 percent) reduction offered on the silver and starlight.

Why you shouldn't miss this Apple M3 MacBook Air deal

Apple's M3 MacBook Air (review) continues to outsell the MacBook Pro counterpart, for numerous reasons. These include its better portability, measuring 0.44 inches at its thickest side and tipping the scale at 2.7 lbs (1.24 kg). This makes it a suitable and easy-to-transport laptop or machine for students or those who commute to offices.

Despite the thin and lightweight profile, the M3 MacBook Air doesn't sacrifice performance. The custom M3 silicon brings a major step up in CPU and GPU fronts, plus, it comes with an enhanced neural engine to enable more generative AI features through Apple Intelligence.

The M3 MacBook Air 2024 features a FaceID, Magic Keyboard, and a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display. / © nextpit

Even so, the new chipset supports the connection of two external monitors, which is a big useful addition. There is also faster and more stable Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and upgraded microphones in the new M3 MacBook Air. The new chip also helps give the device a solid battery life lasting a full day with remaining juice to spare for the next day in typical usage.

Like the pricier MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air is preferred for its efficient keyboard and large trackpad, which are top-class in the laptop category. Additionally, it has a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 2560 x 1664 pixels resolution that is bright in most conditions and outputs accurate colors.

Another plus point going for the M3 MacBook Air is long software support. This fall, it is scheduled to be upgraded to macOS Sequoia, which comes with plenty of new features, particularly the new suite of AI tools.

Are you buying the M3 MacBook Air at this price? Do you think it is worth it? Let us know in the comments.