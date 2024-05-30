The M3 MacBook Air (review) has only been in the market for a few months, but you can now score great deals on these sleek Apple laptops . Major retailers like Amazon and B&H have the two models of the M3 MBA for up to $150 off. Specifically, the 15-inch model has the more attractive offer, which can be had for $1149 after the combined $100 price reduction and $49 coupon.

But if you prefer the more compact 13-inch M3 MacBook Air, the base model is down to $999 from $1099. That's still a sizeable saving considering it's the latest model and marks the new all-time low.

Affiliate offer Apple MacBook Air M3 15 Save up to $150 on the Apple M3 MacBook Air from Amazon and other major retailers.

What makes the M3 MacBook Air a worthy laptop purchase

Although there is already a more capable M3 MacBook Pro (review), its premium price is a major shortcoming for many. Hence, the MacBook Air should do well with most people, especially since it has received a faster M3 chipset.

The M3 MacBook Air's exterior is unchanged from its predecessors, which is still a good thing. It's lightweight, which tips the scale at 3.3 lbs for the 15-inch model, and it's incredibly thin too, making it easy to stow in your backpack. The display in either model packs Retina resolution and 500 nits of brightness, they're bright and output accurate colors.

The M3 MacBook Air 2024 in all its glory. / © nextpit

Despite the sleekness, it packs a serious power, thanks to the M3 chipset. Apple says the chip is 35 percent faster compared to the M1 in terms of processing, while a bigger jump of 65 percent is obtained in the graphics section. The more efficient silicon also helps retain the solid battery life in the machine, which easily last more than a day.

In addition to the more powerful chipset, Apple also gave it support for connecting two external monitors via the two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, although as long as you have to close the lid. That's surely a massive improvement for productivity. You also get a MagSafe charging and analog audio jack on top of the USB.

Are you buying the Apple M3 MacBook Air on this offer? Let us know in the comments section, and perhaps share with us if you want to see more Apple deals.