Apple's MacBook Air is a great alternative to the pricey and heavy MacBook Pro . Even better, the latest M3 MacBook Air is now on sale at major retailers, making it an even more enticing option. At Amazon and Best Buy, the 13-inch model is currently $200 off (19 percent), bringing the price down to just $899.

Amazon offers the base configuration (16GB RAM, 256GB storage) for $899, available in Midnight, Space Gray, Silver, and Starlight. If you need more storage, the 16GB/512GB model is also discounted, with the deal applying to the same four color options.

Why You Should Consider the Apple M3 MacBook Air

With its capable hardware and lightweight design, the Apple M3 MacBook Air (review) is an excellent (and favorite) choice for most users, especially compared to the MacBook Pro. Thanks to the latest M3 chip, it’s now even more powerful and efficient.

Apple launched the M3 MacBook Air last year in two sizes, but both models share similar specs. It retains the sleek and lightweight design of its predecessor, while the new 3nm Apple M3 SoC delivers faster performance. More importantly, the 2024 base model now starts with 16GB of RAM, providing better multitasking capabilities.

The M3 MacBook Air 2024 has a sharp Liquid Retina display and an excellent keyboard to type on. / © nextpit

Additionally, the M3 MacBook Air now supports up to two external monitors (when the lid is closed), enabling faster AI processing, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and dynamic caching. Other upgrades include Wi-Fi 6E for a more stable connection and improved microphones for clearer audio. Despite these enhancements, the laptop maintains an impressive 18-hour battery life.

The MacBook Air also features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2560x1664 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Plus, you get Touch ID, a 1080p FaceTime camera, and an excellent keyboard and trackpad for a seamless typing and navigation experience.

If you're thinking about picking up the Apple M3 MacBook Air, now is the perfect time. This discount makes it an excellent gift for yourself or a loved one—but act fast before the deal disappears!