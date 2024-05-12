If you're in the market for the new M3 MacBook Air but was put off by its steep price, you're in luck as the 15-inch base model has now dropped to the new low price of $1,149 from the regular $1,299 on Amazon.

You can take home a combined $150 savings (12 percent) from the straight $100 discount stacked with the $49 coupon code. All four colors of the M3 MacBook Air are all listed from this sale.

Affiliate offer Apple MacBook Air M3 15 Stack up to $150 savings when buying the M3 MacBook Air from Amazon.

Why the M3 MacBook Air outsells many laptops in its class

Our colleague Benjamin gave the M3 MacBook Air almost a perfect score in his review of the machine, with the only dent coming from the number of ports. Thus, it makes a sound purchase if you're looking for a portable Apple laptop while without paying in full.

We also think that the premium and sleek build is among the most impressive features from the device. It has the same lightweight and thin build as the predecessor. You can also find a large trackpad that is considerably the best in any laptop, plus the full-sized keyboard is also fun and efficient to type in.

The M3 Apple MacBook Air 2024 has the same display specifications as the M2 MBA. / © nextpit

Despite the 15.3-inch Retina display is not on par with the MacBook Pro's panel, it remains sharp and legible in many scenarios. The 1080p Face Time camera sitting on the notch is also a performer, and it's coupled with Center Stage for a smooth auto-framing during video calls.

The M3 chipset is the most notable upgrade in the MacBook Air, adding significant horsepower in terms of processing and graphics, especially if coming from the M1 or older Intel-equipped MacBook Air. It is also efficient and provides a long battery life that is rated for 18 hours. While the number of ports and interfaces are unchanged, there is now an added support to connect two external displays.

Are you picking up the M3 MacBook Air at this rate? Let us know in the comments. Likewise, share with us if you want to see more Apple deals.