Hot topics

Apple's M3 MacBook Air Has Never Been This Cheap (Save $150)

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
MacBook Air nextpit Test 7
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you're in the market for the new M3 MacBook Air but was put off by its steep price, you're in luck as the 15-inch base model has now dropped to the new low price of $1,149 from the regular $1,299 on Amazon.

You can take home a combined $150 savings (12 percent) from the straight $100 discount stacked with the $49 coupon code. All four colors of the M3 MacBook Air are all listed from this sale.

Why the M3 MacBook Air outsells many laptops in its class

Our colleague Benjamin gave the M3 MacBook Air almost a perfect score in his review of the machine, with the only dent coming from the number of ports. Thus, it makes a sound purchase if you're looking for a portable Apple laptop while without paying in full.

We also think that the premium and sleek build is among the most impressive features from the device. It has the same lightweight and thin build as the predecessor. You can also find a large trackpad that is considerably the best in any laptop, plus the full-sized keyboard is also fun and efficient to type in.

The M3-powered MacBook Air 2024 looks amazing.
The M3 Apple MacBook Air 2024 has the same display specifications as the M2 MBA. / © nextpit

Despite the 15.3-inch Retina display is not on par with the MacBook Pro's panel, it remains sharp and legible in many scenarios. The 1080p Face Time camera sitting on the notch is also a performer, and it's coupled with Center Stage for a smooth auto-framing during video calls.

The M3 chipset is the most notable upgrade in the MacBook Air, adding significant horsepower in terms of processing and graphics, especially if coming from the M1 or older Intel-equipped MacBook Air. It is also efficient and provides a long battery life that is rated for 18 hours. While the number of ports and interfaces are unchanged, there is now an added support to connect two external displays.

Are you picking up the M3 MacBook Air at this rate? Let us know in the comments. Likewise, share with us if you want to see more Apple deals.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing