Apple's iPad 10 remains the best-selling tablet from the company, thanks to its modern design and snappy performance at a budget rate. Even better, Amazon has now the standard iPad back to its best price of $349 after a solid 22 percent discount.

The deal applies to all colorways of the iPad 10 including the 256 GB configuration. For the latter, you get to take home $100 as well as it currently retails for $499 from $599.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022)

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 10 today

Apple has scheduled an event later today where the new iPad Air and iPad Pro are expected to be revealed. However, these are pricier and premium entries, so we don't recommend waiting before buying the iPad 10 as the latter is in a different category. Furthermore, the current discount makes the iPad purchase more reasonable.

Apple gave the iPad 10 (review) a significant makeover from its predecessor, giving it a more modern exterior in the same slim and lightweight aluminum chassis. The front bezels around the display are reduced as well, which resulted in a slightly larger viewing estate at 10.9 inches. Plus, the IPS LCD screen stays bright and legible in different conditions.

The Apple iPad 2022 is the first Apple tablet to feature a landscape selfie camera. Will Apple adopt it on the 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro? / © nextpit

Another way the iPad 10 is better is with the landscape FaceTime camera. It's the first iPad to feature a selfie camera positioned horizontally, providing better position during video calls and conferences. In addition, the 12 MP front camera is now supported by Center Stage for automatic panning while the rear 12 MP snapper shoots 4K video.

Our colleague Camila who tested the iPad 10 was impressed by the device's performance. Internally, the tablet is fitted with an A14 chipset paired with 4 GB of RAM. The setup is more than sufficient to ran process-demanding apps as well as triple A game titles. More importantly, the efficient chip helps deliver an excellent battery life in the slab.

Is the Apple iPad 10 worth it now that it's cheaper? How would you use the iPad 10 if you were to buy one? Let us know in the comment section.