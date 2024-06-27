After the launch of new M2 iPad Air (review) in May, Apple has permanently discounted the iPad 10, bringing the base model to a new regular price of $349. But since then, there were also offers that further slashed the tablet's usual price, such as in this case sale with Amazon listing it for as low as $321.

While that is not a remarkably large reduction, it's still a modest saving valued at $28 (8 percent) you'll be getting for the Wi-Fi model with 64 GB storage in the pink colorway. Other finishes are also on sale, which are available for slightly more at $328.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022)

Why buy the Apple iPad 10th gen at this price

If you're just looking for a casual tablet, and specifically one that works with the same ecosystem as your iPhone and other Apple devices, the iPad 10 (review) is more than recommendable at this price.

Apple launched it in 2022 and gave it major upgrades both outside and under the hood. The iPad 10 arrived with a modern design and a more versatile USB-C port coming from its predecessor. It features a larger 10.9-inch sharp and bright Retina display without added heft or compromises in the chassis as Apple only reduced the surrounding bezels.

The iPad 2022 can be found in silver, blue, yellow, and pink! / © nextpit

In addition, it's the first Apple iPad to come with a 12 MP FaceTime camera placed on the horizontal side, making it more suitable for video calls or conferences. There is also an improved 12 MP rear camera that now shoots 4K video at up to 60 fps frame rate.

The 10th gen iPad is fitted with an A14 Bionic chipset. With an optimized iPadOS, this enables smooth performance even when you're juggling multiple browsers while editing a document. The chip is also more efficient, helping stretch the slab's battery life into a few days with modest usage. You can find a faster Wi-Fi 6 as well.

Which features of the iPad 10 do you think make it a convincing purchase? Share with us your thoughts in the comments.