Apple's iPad 10 Falls to Its Best Price Ahead of Labor Day Sale

Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

While the Labor Day sale is still not officially here, there are already early tablet deals you might take a look at. For example, Apple's best-selling iPad 10 or 10th generation tablet has returned to its best price of $299 on Amazon. This nets you a $50 saving compared to the usual price of $349.

It should be noted that the iPad received a permanent discount from $449 to $349 a few months ago. To that end, it's like you're getting even bigger discounts. The deal also applies to all color variants of the iPad 10.

Why the Apple iPad 10 is the best casual tablet to buy

The 2022 Apple iPad 10 (review) is a great casual tablet for your kids or parents if not the best out there. With the price reduction, it makes even a worthy purchase.

We like the iPad 10 for many good reasons. Firstly, it features a sleeker and more modern design compared to its predecessor. The front has a larger 10.9-inch Retina display and the company shrank the bezels at the front and made it more uniform without adding a heft of bulk to the device. The chassis feels more premium to hold and the back has a streamlined look. It has a new USB-C port as well, adding versatility when charging.

Apple iPad 2022 review
The iPad 2022 is compatible with the Apple Pencil 1st generation. / © nextpit

There is also a new landscape 12 MP front-facing camera, which is the first on the iPad. The position offers a better view during video or conference calls. It also supports CenterStage and has an ultrawide view. Meanwhile, the rear 12 MP camera even records 4K video and can be more than useful for snapping documents and converting them into digital files.

Another reason the iPad 10 stands out is its robust battery life. It is fitted with large 7,606 mAh cells, equivalent to a few days of runtime from a full charge with modest usage. The iPad 10 is powered by an efficient and snappy A14 Bionic chipset that adds extra stretch to the battery. This performs reliably when multitasking or even running triple-A games.

What are your plans for this Labor Day sale? Are you buying the Apple iPad 10 now that it has gone cheaper? Let us know in the comments.

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

