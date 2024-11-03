Getting an Apple iPad tablet for a cheap price is quite a rare sighting. That's why we're glad to see the iPad 10 dropping to its best price of $299 on Amazon and Best Buy during the pre-Black Friday sale. This is $50 lower (14 percent) than the new regular price of the base model of the tablet for $349.

This sale is for all colorways of the iPad 10 with 64 GB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity while a similar $50 reduction is offered for the 256 GB option, which is back to $449 from $499.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022) Save $50 on all colors and configurations of the Apple iPad 10.

Why you would need an Apple iPad 10 (2022)

Apple released the iPad 10 (review) in 2022, so it's getting long in the tooth. However, it received a permanent discount earlier this year, making it a solid option, especially with this discount.

The iPad 10 is designed for casual users such as students or those who want a portable slab for documenting and browsing the web. It has a more modern look built with an aluminum chassis in fancier colors. It has a larger 10.9-inch Retina LCD screen and a thinner bezel around the panel. Plus, it has a Touch ID integrated into the power key.

The Apple iPad 10 (2022) features a USB-C port. / © NextPit

The iPad 10 does have a new FaceTime camera positioned in landscape mode and supports Center Stage, which is great for video conferences and calls. Meanwhile, the rear camera outputs crispy 4K video at 30 fps and is best enjoyed on its bright display. We also found the stereo speakers to be loud and effective.

Powering the iPad 10 is an Apple A14 Bionic chipset with a 6-core CPU, a 4-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. The chip is a performer in most of the tasks and doesn't slow down even when you're running multiple tabs on the browser or during gaming. The battery life is fantastic, lasting up to two days in moderate use.

Is the iPad 10 a reasonable buy for this price? Would you like to see more Apple deals? Let us know in the comments.