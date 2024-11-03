Hot topics

Get the Apple iPad 10 for Its Best Price and Save $50

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit Apple iPad 2022 Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Getting an Apple iPad tablet for a cheap price is quite a rare sighting. That's why we're glad to see the iPad 10 dropping to its best price of $299 on Amazon and Best Buy during the pre-Black Friday sale. This is $50 lower (14 percent) than the new regular price of the base model of the tablet for $349.

This sale is for all colorways of the iPad 10 with 64 GB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity while a similar $50 reduction is offered for the 256 GB option, which is back to $449 from $499.

Why you would need an Apple iPad 10 (2022)

Apple released the iPad 10 (review) in 2022, so it's getting long in the tooth. However, it received a permanent discount earlier this year, making it a solid option, especially with this discount.

The iPad 10 is designed for casual users such as students or those who want a portable slab for documenting and browsing the web. It has a more modern look built with an aluminum chassis in fancier colors. It has a larger 10.9-inch Retina LCD screen and a thinner bezel around the panel. Plus, it has a Touch ID integrated into the power key.

Apple iPad 2022 review
The Apple iPad 10 (2022) features a USB-C port. / © NextPit

The iPad 10 does have a new FaceTime camera positioned in landscape mode and supports Center Stage, which is great for video conferences and calls. Meanwhile, the rear camera outputs crispy 4K video at 30 fps and is best enjoyed on its bright display. We also found the stereo speakers to be loud and effective.

Powering the iPad 10 is an Apple A14 Bionic chipset with a 6-core CPU, a 4-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. The chip is a performer in most of the tasks and doesn't slow down even when you're running multiple tabs on the browser or during gaming. The battery life is fantastic, lasting up to two days in moderate use.

Is the iPad 10 a reasonable buy for this price? Would you like to see more Apple deals? Let us know in the comments.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing