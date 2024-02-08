USB Apple AirPods Pro 2 Return to All-Time Low Price of $189

Hot topics

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Return to All-Time Low Price of $189

If you're still looking for a last-minute Valentine's gift idea or just plainly want the best wireless earbuds from Apple right now, the AirPods Pro 2 are back again at their best price of $189 from major retailers. This nets you a $60 take home saving or around 24 percent discount from the usual price at $249.

Keep in mind that this is the latest USB-C version of the Apple AirPods Pro 2, which comes with a more versatile charging port on its case plus support for lossless audio when paired with the latest Vision Pro headset.

Why any iPhone user should upgrade to the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C

Apple introduced the USB-equipped AirPods Pro 2 (review) just last year as part of its adoption of the more widely used charging port. This means you can just use the same cable from the iPhone 15 (review) or some iPad models to charge the in-ear headphones, giving extra flexibility and a wider compatibility.

While the new version of AirPods Pro 2 are unchanged from the outside, Apple made some vital enhancements to make them worthwhile purchase, especially if coming from much dated AirPods or other noise-cancelling earbuds. Firstly, they get better dust and water resistance both the earbuds and the case. The second is lossless streaming when you connect the AirPods Pro 2 with the Vision Pro.

You will find touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces on the AirPods Pro 2.
The AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces for ANC and volume control. / ©  nextpit

Elsewhere, the AirPods Pro 2 retain the exceptional ANC functionality and transparency mode. Plus, the audio quality on the earphones is something that can impressed many users thanks to the accurate sound reproduction as noted by our colleague Antoine in his AirPods Pro 2 review.

There are other features why the AirPods Pro 2 are a great pick compared to many of their alternatives. For example, Apple gave them a very effective spatial audio with head tracking capabilities. There is a Find My support as well that is handy in tracking the earbuds if you happen to lose out of sight of them.

In addition, battery life on the earbuds is more than average, which can last up to 30 hours from a single charge. Unlike many headphones, though, the AirPods Pro 2 can be charged wireless through MagSafe.

Which AirPods model are you rocking? What do you think of the new AirPods Pro 2 USB-C? Please let us know your answers in the comments.

