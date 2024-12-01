The AirPods Pro 2 remain the best in-ear option in Apple's wireless lineup. Thanks to Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, the latest flagship AirPods now more affordable than ever, dropping to a new low of $154 from their usual $249, beating the previous record by a modest margin. Compared to Best Buy's current deals, this is the most attractive offer available.

This discount saves you $95—a 38% reduction—on the updated AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. If you're looking for extra protection, you can also add AppleCare+ for $27.

Why You Should Buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 Today

Although Apple hasn’t introduced an all-new version of the AirPods Pro 2 (review), they did refresh the model last year by replacing the Lightning port with USB-C and adding a notable hearing aid feature via iOS 18. This feature integrates with the Health section in the iOS app, allowing users to take a hearing test directly on their device.

If the test confirms moderate to severe hearing loss, the AirPods Pro 2 will automatically adjust the volume based on the user's hearing profile. This offers an excellent alternative to standalone hearing aid devices for those seeking a more discreet option.

Using the hearing aid feature requires users to perform hearing test using the AirPods Pro 2 and an iPhone. / © Apple

In addition to hearing aid functionality, the AirPods Pro 2 include hearing protection capabilities. Using Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), they detect and block harmful background noises while preserving sound clarity. Alternatively, Transparency Mode blends ambient sounds, helping users remain aware of their surroundings.

For everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 deliver clean and precise audio, complemented by crystal-clear microphone performance for calls. They also support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, providing an immersive listening experience.

Battery life is another standout feature, offering up to 30 hours of total playback when combined with the charging case, ensuring long-lasting performance for both casual and intensive users.

Are you shopping for wireless ANC earbuds this Cyber Monday? What do you think of the AirPods Pro 2? Share your thoughts and plans in the comments below!