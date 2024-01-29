Anker's Hot-Selling Solix C1000 is up to $500 Cheaper Right Now

Aside from making first-rate smartphone accessories, Anker is also known for quality portable power stations . It introduced a new Solix brand last year and continues to debut new models . And now, one of the hot-selling entries is heavily discounted on Amazon. Through a coupon, the Solix C1000 can now be had for $650 from $999, which is also the best price recorded.

Anker also offers the Solix C1000 solar generator set, particularly the 400-watt bundle. This is normally priced at $1998, but with a coupon valued at $500, it is just listed down to $1498.

Why the Anker Solix C1000 is a great power station to own

Anker's Solix C1000 is among the latest portable power stations with mid-tier capacity that you can buy today. It is also touted to be lighter compared to other alternatives with the same capacity. Plus, it gets drop-proof protection for added robustness when you're camping in the wilderness.

As with the station, it packs a relatively large 1056 Wh battery cell, which can be doubled using the Solix BP1000. The cell itself is made from LFP materials (lithium iron phosphate) that give the power cube a long life span, with a rating of up to 3,000 cycles in a 10-year period.

Anker's Solix C1000 portable power station supports solar charging for up to 600 watts. / © Anker

At the same time, it comes with a fast charging technology that fully replenishes its juice in under an hour. With a 600-watt solar panel set, you can fast charge the station in outdoors. You can also manage the battery and charging remotely through the mobile app as the Solix C1000 gets Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Furthermore, the Solix C1000 can energize high-powered appliances, thanks to the 1800-watt power rating that peaks at 2400 watts. There are plenty of ports and sockets to support charging and powering multiple devices as well. You can find six full-sized AC outlets and a car socket along with a pair of USB-A and USB-C.

What do you think of the Anker Solix C1000 and its power station functionalities?