Our Favorite Anker Solix C1000 is 50% Off this Amazon Prime Day

Anker Solix C1000 best price power station
© Anker
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Amazon Prime Day is here, and there are now excellent discounts on the most popular portable power stations. For example, you can buy the Anker Solix C1000 at its new low price at $499, down half from the original price. That is $100 cheaper than the previous record we saw.

You can bundle the Solix C1000 with a 100-watt solar panel for $679, which is $650 (49 percent) lower than the usual listing of the solar generator set. Of course, bear in mind that this is for Amazon Prime members. If you're not subscribed, Amazon is giving away a 30-day trial with no commitment.

Why the Anker Solix C1000 is our favorite power station in 2024

Anker's Solix C1000 is one of the top recommended mid-tier portable power stations, for several good reasons. Despite the lightweight build and sleek boxy form, it features a pretty large 1056 Wh battery capacity, which can be doubled using the Solix BP1000 battery pack. With this juice, it is enough to fully recharge a laptop more than a dozen times or energize a router for more than 2 days.

And with a peak output of 2400 watts, it can run high-power appliances like an electric grill for an hour. Similarly, it can even power an electric saw for more than half an hour. You can find multiple full-size AC sockets and USB ports as well as an LED lamp that is useful in outdoor camping.

Anker Solix C1000
Anker Solix C1000 features multiple AC sockets and USB ports. / © Anker

Apart from the battery rating, the Solix C1000 uses LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cells that offer a longer lifespan compared to conventional batteries. Another thing we like from the C1000 is the support for versatile and fast charging, refilling the power station's juice only takes under an hour while it is compatible with different Anker solar panels for solar charging.

If you're interested in taking advantage of the offer, be sure to check it out from Amazon. Likewise, are you planning to pick up any power station during this Prime Day sale?

The best portable power stations by price category

  Sponsored Best power station below $500 Best power station below $1,000 Best power station up to $1,500 Best power station over $1,500
Product
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
 Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Price (without solar) $2,799 $299 $649 $999 $1,980
Price (with solar) $3,499 from $499 from $1,248 from $1,649 from $2,970
Image
Oukitel P5000
Bluetti EB3A
Ecoflow River 2 Pro
Ecoflow Delta 2
Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
Rating
Read the Oukitel P5000 review
Coming soon
Read the Ecoflow River 2 Pro review
Read the Ecoflow Delta 2 review
Coming soon
Check offer* (without solar)
Check offer (with solar)
  Buying Guide: Those are the Best Portable Power Stations with Solar Option
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
