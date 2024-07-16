Amazon Prime Day is here , and there are now excellent discounts on the most popular portable power stations . For example, you can buy the Anker Solix C1000 at its new low price at $499, down half from the original price. That is $100 cheaper than the previous record we saw.

You can bundle the Solix C1000 with a 100-watt solar panel for $679, which is $650 (49 percent) lower than the usual listing of the solar generator set. Of course, bear in mind that this is for Amazon Prime members. If you're not subscribed, Amazon is giving away a 30-day trial with no commitment.

Affiliate offer Anker Solix C1000 Save up to $649 when buying the Anker Solix C1000 on this Prime Day sale.

Why the Anker Solix C1000 is our favorite power station in 2024

Anker's Solix C1000 is one of the top recommended mid-tier portable power stations, for several good reasons. Despite the lightweight build and sleek boxy form, it features a pretty large 1056 Wh battery capacity, which can be doubled using the Solix BP1000 battery pack. With this juice, it is enough to fully recharge a laptop more than a dozen times or energize a router for more than 2 days.

And with a peak output of 2400 watts, it can run high-power appliances like an electric grill for an hour. Similarly, it can even power an electric saw for more than half an hour. You can find multiple full-size AC sockets and USB ports as well as an LED lamp that is useful in outdoor camping.

Anker Solix C1000 features multiple AC sockets and USB ports. / © Anker

Apart from the battery rating, the Solix C1000 uses LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cells that offer a longer lifespan compared to conventional batteries. Another thing we like from the C1000 is the support for versatile and fast charging, refilling the power station's juice only takes under an hour while it is compatible with different Anker solar panels for solar charging.

If you're interested in taking advantage of the offer, be sure to check it out from Amazon. Likewise, are you planning to pick up any power station during this Prime Day sale?