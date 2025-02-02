Hot topics

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K with Wi-Fi 6 Just Hit $29 After 40% Off

As winter sets in across much of the country, you might find yourself spending more time indoors catching up on your favorite series. One way to expand your TV's content options is by plugging in a streaming stick or set-top box. A popular choice is Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, now available for $29 after a 40 percent discount.

While this may not be the lowest price ever, it's still a significant saving on the latest Fire TV Stick 4K. If you're interested in gadget protection, Amazon offers a bundle with a 2-year protection plan for $34, down from $54, providing a similar $20 discount.

Why Consider the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2023)?

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, introduced in 2023, boasts several notable upgrades, including a refreshed design. It features a rounder, more modern look, while maintaining its compact size for easy HDMI plug-in. Plus, you get an enhanced Alexa Voice TV remote.

Internally, the Fire TV Stick 4K has significant improvements, such as a faster MediaTek MT8696D processor, enhanced graphics capabilities, and 2 GB of RAM (up from 1.5 GB). This translates to a smoother experience when navigating the FireOS interface and running 4K content. It also offers 8 GB of storage for your apps and some games.

The device supports 4K at 60 fps, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos for audio. It runs on Amazon's custom Fire OS 8.0, which provides access to over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes, along with streaming services like Netflix and Max.

Another highlight is its Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, offering faster and more reliable connections compared to Wi-Fi 5. However, you'll need a Wi-Fi 6 router at home to take full advantage of this feature.

What do you think about the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K? Are you considering upgrading your TV setup at home? We'd love to hear your thoughts!

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

