Today's a great time to buy the OnePlus Nord N20 5G while it's down to $229

While most brands are swiftly ending their Cyber Monday deals today, OnePlus is still running a few of its best offers. The OnePlus Nord N20 (5G) is currently on sale for $229, which is a sizeable $70 savings. However, Amazon notes that the deal is good until supplies last.

If you're eager to own a 5G-capable smartphone, OnePlus is helping you out with a 23 percent discount for the Nord N20. That's a big drop from the usual price of $300. On the other hand, you will be getting 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage.

Affiliate offer OnePlus Nord N20 The OnePlus Nord N20 is at its lowest price today. To device database

OnePlus Nord N20 5G is at its best price yet

Alongside plenty of memory, the OnePlus Nord N20 ships with a modern look. The budget Android device is modest in size and only measures 7.5mm thick on its flat edge sides. It is also coupled with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a crisp 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD screen.

Giving oomph to the Nord N20 is a snappy and efficient octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset. A pretty large 4500 mAh battery is also found underneath producing long-lasting endurance. In addition, it gets 33W fast charging that can fill the handset's juice in an instant.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G / © OnePlus

Taking care of the photography tasks is a triple camera module. The main sensor is a 64 MP wide lens paired with two 2MP snappers while the 16MP at the front handles all your selfie needs. As regards video, these sensors can record 1080p videos.

Amazon is selling the unlocked version of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G in the US. The price is the lowest we've seen, making this a worthwhile deal. What are your thoughts on this OnePlus offer? Hit us up in the comment section.