The MacBook Is About to Finally Become Affordable for Most

Apple recently lost ground to its competitors in the notebook market. Now, the manufacturer is trying its luck at a particularly affordable model. In addition, smart glasses are set to compete with the cooperation between Meta and Ray-Ban.

Apple products usually exude a special appeal, but this has recently waned in the case of notebooks. While the manufacturer was able to sell around 25 million of its MacBooks at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, interest in the product declined significantly over time. This year, it is estimated that only 20 million notebooks with the iconic Apple logo will be sold. The market share for operating systems alone fell from more than 30 percent in May 2024 to less than 20 percent currently.

Behind the scenes, however, the manufacturer is seeking a new way to expand its market share. According to a report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on a new MacBook that is expected to impress with its price, although it is still remains unclear how much it will ultimately cost.

Using the iPhone's processor

There were already indications as to how the lower selling price will be achieved: Apparently, the SoC found in the current iPhone, the Apple A18, is also set to power the entry-level Apple notebooks.

No further technical details have been revealed to date. However, the manufacturer appears to be sticking to the established format. According to the report, a 13-inch display will be used. The color options also appear to have been finalized. The chassis will be available in blue, yellow, pink, and silver.

Apple follows Meta with smart glasses

Rumors of smart Apple glasses have also gained new momentum. There has long been speculation that the manufacturer could take the success of the cooperation between Ray-Ban and Meta as a model. Unlike the Vision Pro, the new glasses will not have an additional display on the lenses. The range of functions is reduced to playing music and recording videos. There is also a somewhat nebulous AI feature that is supposed to incorporate the environment.

Apple appears to be planning for more than one model in the pipeline. According to information circulating, the manufacturer is experimenting with 3D printing processes to offer a variety of frames and designs.

Als freier Redakteur schreibe ich News-Beiträge und beschäftige mich darüber hinaus vorwiegend mit Notebooks aller Art in Tests und Ratgebern.

