Pixel 9a Skips These AI Tools But Gains Other Perks—Is It Still Worth It?

Google Pixel 9a leak render
© Winfuture / Edited by nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Google's Pixel A series has long been a budget-friendly alternative to its flagship counterparts, offering muted specs while retaining core software features, including extended software support. However, the newly announced Pixel 9a might diverge further from the standard Pixel 9 by lacking key AI features. The question is: does the lower price justify these omissions?

The Pixel 9a debuts with a new design and upgraded specs, featuring a faster Tensor G4 processor and a larger battery. However, it still comes with 8 GB of RAM, the same as its predecessor. This appears to be a limiting factor, preventing it from supporting some major Pixel AI features.

In a statement to Ars Technica, Google confirmed that the Pixel 9a runs on the Gemini Nano XXS (extra, extra small) model, the same AI model used in last year’s Pixel 8a and Pixel 8. However, unlike the Gemini Nano XS (extra small) model found in the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro (review), this version is a scaled-down and less capable variant.

The primary reason for this downgrade is the 8 GB RAM limitation. As a result, the Pixel 9a will miss out on several AI-driven Pixel features, including Pixel Screenshots and Call Notes—both of which require more processing power. Additionally, it won’t receive Pixel 9 Pro-exclusive tools such as Video Boost.

What Features is the Pixel 9a Missing?

One of the biggest omissions is Pixel Screenshots, an AI-powered tool that debuted with the Pixel 9. This feature organizes and extracts information from screenshots, making them searchable and more useful. Another missing tool is Call Notes, which automatically records phone calls, transcribes conversations, and generates summaries—a feature designed for convenience and productivity.

A person holds a Google Pixel 9a phone, looking at it while seated at a table against a light background.
The Pixel 9a features a dual camera module like its predecessors. / © Google

Beyond software, the Pixel 9a also lacks satellite connectivity, meaning it won’t support satellite SOS or satellite messaging for emergencies. However, T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite messaging would be a nice solution, given that they don't require special components on devices.

What AI Features Does the Pixel 9a Still Have?

Despite these omissions, Google isn’t leaving the Pixel 9a completely behind. The mid-range device will still include Recorder’s Summarize tool, Pixel Studio for image generation and enhancements, live scam detection, and AI-powered camera optimizations such as Add Me and Night Sight.

Ultimately, buyers will need to weigh whether these missing AI features are essential. If you don’t need Pixel Screenshots, Call Notes, or satellite support, the Pixel 9a still offers a solid experience at a lower price. However, if these tools are important to you, the Pixel 9 might be worth the extra investment.

Would you be willing to spend an additional $300 for the Pixel 9, or is the Pixel 9a good enough for your needs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Via: Ars Technica

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
