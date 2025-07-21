WhatsApp continues to improve with fresh, smarter tools . And Meta keeps evolving its popular messaging app. This includes the new Private Message Summaries , which launched last month and is now getting an upgrade to give users a better tool to quickly catch up on a pile of unread messages.

Private Message Summaries, or simply message summaries, is an AI-powered tool that provides users with a recap of unread messages in a chat. It allows them to get context without entirely reading all incoming messages. While this feature supports both individual and group chats, it works best in the latter, where more participants are included.

Catch Up on Multiple Chats Without Reading Messages

WhatsApp is now testing an upgraded version called Quick Recap, as found in the latest WhatsApp beta app version 2.25.21.12 for Android. WABetaInfo discovered that Meta is testing the tool to support summarizing multiple chats instead of being limited to just one. Currently, the feature is hidden in the beta app version, but the outlet managed to activate it and show how it works.

Unlike Message Summaries, where you need to open the chat before getting a suggested recap action, Quick Recap will be available in the main chat window. Users can select up to five chats directly from there. The button is tucked away in the three-dot (⋮) menu along with other shortcuts. Once users select Quick Recap, the summarized messages will be available inside each respective chat.

The new Quick Recap feature in WhatsApp can summarize up to five chats. / © WABetaInfo

Similar to Message Summaries, Quick Recap for multiple conversations appears to utilize the same private processing and end-to-end encryption, offering the same privacy advantage. With these message summary features, Meta's servers and third parties won't get to know or access your chats, keeping your conversations safe and private.

It's unclear when the feature will graduate from the testing phase and be released to the public. It will likely be shipped to the iOS version of WhatsApp once it's available.

Affiliate offer Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Have you tried the AI-enabled message summaries in WhatsApp yet? Would you find Quick Recap useful in getting summaries for multiple chats? Let us know in the comments.