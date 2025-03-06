As smartphones get smarter, so do scammers. But Google is stepping up its game with AI-powered protection. The company just unveiled a new Scam Detection feature in Google Messages, designed to catch tricky, real-time scams before they fool you. With fraud tactics becoming more advanced, this AI-driven tool aims to keep your conversations and your personal data safe.

How Google AI Fights Scams in Messages

Google already employs technology to detect scams in its Messages and Phone apps. However, these methods primarily rely on filtering known scam numbers and flagging them in advance, helping users avoid engaging with suspicious calls or texts.

The new AI-powered Scam Detection goes further by analyzing message behavior and patterns—even from spoofed numbers—alerting users in real time. For example, an unknown number may initially send harmless messages but later attempt to manipulate the recipient into sharing sensitive information, such as banking details or money transfers.

Google states that Scam Detection runs on its powerful Google AI model, which processes messages before they reach users. The feature only applies to non-contact numbers, and if a suspicious message is detected, users receive a warning with the option to block the number. This is particularly useful in cases of impersonation, a growing concern lately.

Google Messages gains a real-time scam detection tool where users can report and block flagged numbers. / © Google

Additionally, users can report the scam number and messages to Google. More importantly, only flagged spam numbers and recent messages are sent to Google, not the user's personal data.

This Scam Detection feature is part of Messages' Spam Protection, which is enabled by default. However, users can disable it by turning off Spam Protection in the settings.

Last year, Google introduced real-time call scam detection for Pixel devices in the U.S. That feature, powered by Gemini Nano AI on the Pixel 9 and a scaled-down model on older devices, focused on preventing voice-based fraud. The new Scam Detection in Messages expands that protection to text-based scams.

Let Your Family Track Your Location

In addition to enhanced scam detection in messaging, Google has also introduced a new safety feature in the Find My Device app: live location sharing. This tool functions similarly to the app's phone-finding feature and with Apple's Check In feature, which notifies contacts about a user’s trip and location.

Find My Device's live location sharing is available as beta / © Google

The Find My Device app now includes a People tab, allowing users to share their real-time location with family and friends. Shared locations appear on a map, and users can customize how long their location remains visible. The feature also provides the flexibility to stop sharing at any time.

Availability and Future Rollout

Google’s Scam Detection in Messages is now rolling out to Android users in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, with support for English. The company plans to expand the feature to more countries in the future. Meanwhile, live location sharing is currently in beta for Pixel devices, with no confirmed release date for a wider rollout.

What do you think of these new Android safety features? Are they valuable additions you've been waiting for? Please let us know in the comments!