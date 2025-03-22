Roborock is kicking off an early spring sale, offering major discounts on its latest robot vacuum and mop cleaners . One of the biggest deals is on the Roborock Qrevo Master, which is now available on Amazon for $799—a steep 43% discount ($500 off) from its original $1,399 price.

This marks the lowest price ever for Roborock’s premium robot cleaner, coming in $50 lower than the previous record. Unlike many robot vacuums that are only available in a single color, the Qrevo Master comes in both black and white, with the deal applicable to both variants.

Why the Roborock Qrevo Master Stands Out

Launched early last year, the Roborock Qrevo Master is one of the most feature-packed robot cleaners in the brand’s lineup. It offers powerful cleaning capabilities, a fully automated dock station, and even a built-in camera for video feeds. While its premium price may have deterred some buyers, this limited-time discount makes it a compelling choice for those who were on the fence.

The Qrevo Master boasts an impressive 10,000 Pa suction power, making it highly effective at lifting large debris and dirt. It also features a dual roller brush with an anti-tangle design, preventing hair from getting stuck, along with an extendable sweeper to reach edges more effectively.

Roborock's Qrevo Master features an AI-enabled navigation and camera. / © Roborock

For mopping, the Qrevo Master uses dual rotating mop pads, with one featuring an extendable arm to clean hard-to-reach areas like corners and edges. Additionally, the mop pads automatically lift when the vacuum transitions onto carpets, preventing unnecessary moisture buildup.

The Qrevo Master’s base station offers a truly hands-free cleaning experience. It can hold up to seven weeks' worth of dust in its bin, reducing the need for frequent emptying. Even more impressively, the station automatically washes and dries the mop pads, preventing dirt and stains from accumulating.

The Qrevo Master features AI-powered obstacle detection, allowing it to better navigate around objects and avoid potential hazards. Its built-in camera not only enhances navigation but also doubles as a live video feed, accessible via the Roborock app. Additionally, it includes a dedicated voice assistant for easy, hands-free control.

What do you think of Roborock Qrevo Master's features? Is the robot cleaner worth an investment at this price? Let us know in the comments!