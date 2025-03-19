Google has updated its mid-range phone lineup with the Pixel 9a ahead of its usual schedule. The new model brings familiar upgrades to the processor, operating system, and AI features, along with the first major design change since the launch of the Pixel 6 series. Keep reading to discover all the details of the new phone.

Google Pixel 9a Arrives Earlier Than Expected

In the past, Google used its I/O stage around May to announce updates to its entry-level phones, but 2024’s Pixel 8a abandoned that and the new Pixel 9a does the same. In another change of tradition, the new model’s design is not simply a cheaper looking version of the regular Pixel models, but a more radical change.

A Bold Departure from the Pixel “Visor” Design

Gone is the “Visor” design that marked the Pixel series since the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro models–the first ones with an in-house Tensor chip. The Pixel 9a features instead a camera island that sits almost flush with the phone’s back and doesn’t extend from side to side.

The Pixel 9a features a dual camera module like its predecessors. / © Google

Camera Changes: More Compact, but at What Cost?

To achieve a slimmer camera bump without sacrificing the phone’s thickness, Google introduced some changes to the camera hardware. While the Pixel 8a and 7a used a 64-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.73’’ sensor, the new Pixel 9a goes for a simpler 48 MP camera with a smaller 1/2'’ sensor.

Using a more compact sensor requires a less complex lens, but has the negative impact of capturing less light. Google tries to counter that on the Pixel 9a by using a “brighter” lens with an f/1.7 aperture (versus f/1.89 in the 8a), but it remains to be seen if the Pixel 9a can match its predecessor in image quality, especially in low-light situations.

As for the other cameras, there is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera roughly similar to the one used on previous entry-level Pixel phones, and the same is true for the 13 MP selfie camera.

The Pixel 9a will be available in four colors. / © Google

A Slightly Bigger Build with Improved Durability

The Google Pixel 9a body measures 6.1 × 2.9 × 0.4 in (154.7 × 73.3 × 8.9 mm), slightly taller and wider than the Pixel 8a, while keeping the same thickness. The phone is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, a small upgrade over the IP67 rating of its predecessors. Google touts using “at least 23% recycled materials based on product weight”, including 100% of recycled content for the aluminum housing.

Part of the explanation behind the increased dimensions is the usage of a bigger display, with the OLED panel covering a 6.3-inch diagonal, while keeping a similar Full HD+ resolution. The display once again features a 120 Hz refresh rate, but can only throttle down to 60 Hz to save power.

Google prices the Pixel 9a at the same $499/€550 as the 8a. / © Google

Tensor G4 Brings AI Power to the Pixel 9a

The hardware under the hood brings the expected processor upgrade to the same Tensor G4 SoC used on the Pixel 9 phones. Memory options, however, are the same as the ones on the 8a phone: 8 GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and the option between 128 or 256 GB of UFS storage.

It will be interesting to see whether the RAM capacity affects the AI features available on the Pixel 9a, especially since the phone will launch with Android 15. Google will support it with OS upgrades and security updates for seven years. AI datasets are notoriously RAM-hungry, and recent product refreshes have pushed both Google and Apple to increase the minimum memory offered in their devices.

Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 8a: How Do They Compare?

Google's mid-rangers compared Product Google Pixel 9a Google Pixel 8a Picture Display 6.3-inch OLED

2424 × 1080 pixels

120 Hz 6.1-inch OLED

2400 × 1080 pixels

120 Hz SoC Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G3 Memory 8 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB storage

No storage expansion 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM

128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage

No storage expansion OS Android 15

Seven years of Android upgrades

Seven years of security updates Android 14

Seven Android upgrades

Seven years of security updates Camera Main: 48 MP, f/1.7, OIS, 1/2'' sensor

Ultra-side: 13 MP, f/2.2, 1/3.1'' sensor Main: 64 MP, f/1.89, OIS, 1/1.73'' sensor

Ultra-wide: 13 MP, f/2.2, 1/3.2'' sensor Selfie Camera 13 MP, f/2.2 13 MP, f/2.2 Battery 5100 mAh

23 W wired charging

Wireless charging 4492 mAh

18 W wired charging

Wireless charging Connectivity 5G, eSIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, eSIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC IP Certification IP68 IP67 Dimensions and weight 6.1 × 2.9 × 0.4 in, 6.6 ozs

154.7 × 73.3 × 8.9 mm, 185.9 g 6 × 2.86 × 0.35 in, 6.63 ozs

152.1 × 72.7 × 8.9 mm, 188 g

A Bigger Battery, But Charging Remains Modest

Google advertises a “30+ hour” battery life for the Pixel 9a, which is powered by a 5100 mAh battery (more than 10% bigger than the Pixel 8a). As for charging, the Pixel 9a is far from breaking records, topping at 23 W wired charging, while also offering wireless charging (without magnets).

Pixel 9a Pricing and Availability

Pricing for the Pixel 9a starts at $499—just like the 8a. Pre-orders should be going live soon on the online Google Store and other retailers, with deliveries scheduled for later in April.