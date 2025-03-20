More companies are rapidly adopting satellite-based services, and Verizon is one of the major players leading the charge. Following the launch of its satellite messaging service last year, the carrier has now announced that satellite texting is rolling out to Android users in the USA. This feature, available for an additional cost, will allow users to send text messages even in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi signals.

Verizon's satellite texting is part of its broader satellite messaging service, which first introduced emergency messaging and location sharing in the fall of 2024. Verizon has partnered with satellite provider Skylo, the same company that powers Google’s Pixel satellite messaging feature.

Verizon's Satellite Texting Arrives First on the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9

The satellite texting feature is launching first on Android devices, specifically the Galaxy S25 (Plus), Galaxy S25 Ultra (review), Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL (review), and Pixel 9 Fold. While these devices will support satellite texting, recipients can receive messages on any phone, regardless of connection type.

For iPhone users on Verizon, Apple already offers free satellite messaging via Emergency SOS on the iPhone 14 and later. However, it remains unclear whether Apple will expand satellite texting beyond emergency use. It would be beneficial if future iPhones could support Verizon’s satellite texting feature as well.

Satellite text messaging is free at the start, but will come at an additional monthly cost. Verizon will add the fee to users' existing plans once the feature fully launches. The carrier has confirmed that the rollout will begin within the next two weeks for eligible devices on its network.

Following's Verizon launch of satellite texting on its network, Comcast's Xfinity Mobile and Charter’s Spectrum Mobile have also announced the roll out of satellite-based emergency services. Similar to Verizon, the feature will be available for the Galaxy S25 (Ultra) and Pixel 9 (Pro). They also both plan to expand to satellite texting in the coming weeks.

Verizon to Add Satellite Voice and Video Calls

Beyond messaging, Verizon is working with AST SpaceMobile to introduce satellite-based voice and video calls, similar to what Vodafone demonstrated in February. The carrier also plans to support multimedia messaging via satellite. Meanwhile, AT&T has pledged to bring satellite video services using the same satellite provider.

On the competitor front, T-Mobile and Starlink launched a beta version of satellite messaging for postpaid customers in late 2024. The service is gradually rolling out to more users. Unlike Verizon's offering, T-Mobile's satellite messaging works on any phone, eliminating the need for specialized hardware or modifications. This gives T-Mobile a potential advantage in providing satellite connectivity in dead zones.

Do you think satellite messaging will become the standard for mobile devices? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments!