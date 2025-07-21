AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini have long since become part of our everyday lives. Many of us communicate with these little AI helpers on a daily basis. We also learn that we have to be careful with the results, because sometimes they are simply wrong ("hallucinate"). This alone raises the question: do we want our children to interact independently with these LLMs (Large Language Models)?

Yesterday Mecha-Hitler, Tomorrow Your Child's Best Friend?

It was only a few days ago that Elon Musk had his company xAI make improvements to the "Grok" chatbot. The tool was too "woke" (or politically correct) for him. Instead, he wanted Grok to take less mainstream opinions into account. However, this went horribly wrong, as Grok suddenly sympathized with Hitler, ranted about Jews, and even called himself "Mecha-Hitler". The offending posts were removed, the Grok course was corrected again - but the queasy feeling remains.

In the meantime, xAI has introduced Grok 4 - a version that stands out not for its Hitler enthusiasm, but for its incredibly strong performance. Perhaps Elon Musk wants to build on this momentum and has just announced another chatbot called Baby Grok. The name already gives it away: this AI is explicitly designed for children and, as Elon Musk announced on X, is intended to deliver child-friendly content.

The announcement of Baby Grok was made - as usual - via X (formerly Twitter). / © X (Screenshot: nextpit)

Given the lack of information on Baby Grok so far, parents may be wondering whether they should also fear that Elon Musk will personally intervene with this children's AI. Is there a threat of anti-Semitic rants, or is the multi-billionaire serious about child-friendly content?

Baby Grok: Typical Elon - no details yet

Unfortunately, all Elon Musk has revealed about Baby Grok so far is that he was inspired by Baby Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy films. However, we do not know how technically strong the AI suitable for children will be, how child protection can be guaranteed, and from what age it will be made accessible to children.

We don't even know when it should be ready. Knowing that Elon Musk announces and promises much more than he can ultimately deliver, we therefore ask you to take this announcement with a grain of salt. As always with Musk, there is a chance that we are merely dealing with a fixed idea or trolling from Musk. However, should xAI provide us with more concrete information, we will, of course, let you know.