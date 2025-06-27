With the usual cadence, Google would launch the Pixel 10 series in about two months from now. As we head into the summer, leaks about these devices continue to pour in, especially regarding the vanilla Pixel 10 model. A new report sheds light on camera specs , which suggest the debut of a telephoto lens. However, this addition might come with a trade-off that could divide fans.

Initially, the Pixel 10 was reported to include a 13 MP telephoto shooter, which would create a triple camera setup—a first for the non-Pro range. While we expected the device to retain or upgrade its other snappers, it appears to be otherwise.

What Are the Rumored Camera Specs of the Pixel 10?

According to camera specifications shared by Android Headlines, Google is toning down the main and ultrawide cameras instead of keeping or improving them, in exchange for adding the telephoto lens. It is detailed that the main camera is a 48 MP sensor with a size of 1/2.0-inch, a downgrade from the current 50 MP 1/1.31-inch sensor in the Pixel 9 (review). Notably, this should be similar to one utilized in the Pixel 9a (review).

As for the other sensor, the current 48 MP ultrawide sensor is said to be replaced in favor of a 12 MP sensor, although it's unclear if the sensor size is getting smaller. However, it would be a baffling choice considering the current ultrawide is relatively new.

Google's Pixel 9a has a 48 MP main camera, and the upcoming Pixel 10 could share the same sensor. / © nextpit

Meanwhile, the new telephoto camera is said to carry a 10.8 MP 1/3.2-inch sensor with a 5x optical zoom lens. This is similar to what's found in the premium Pixel 9 Pro Fold. With this, we can expect decent zoom shots produced by the telephoto camera.

Will There Be Other Upgrades in the Pixel 10?

Based on these hardware details, the Pixel 10's camera setup is shaping up as a mix of trade-offs and upgrades. However, we could likely see Google introduce software optimizations in the AI and image processing departments that would deliver enhanced photo and video quality.

Besides the camera setup, the Pixel 10 could get enhancements elsewhere, including the new Tensor G5 chipset. In addition, the display is reportedly brighter and supports higher PWM dimming for better eye comfort. Rumors also point to a bigger battery capacity and Qi2 wireless charging.

However, there are other rumored tradeoffs mentioned, such as a missing vapor chamber cooling and a lack of Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Google's Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, is rumored to be unveiled sometime in August of this year. We'll likely get the exact date once we near the event.

Do you think these downgrades are worth it for an additional camera? What other improvements and changes in the Pixel 10 do you wish to see? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.