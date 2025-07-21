This New Sensor Knows What Your Body Needs Before You Do

How many times have you heard that you need to drink more water to stay hydrated? Or that good hydration is almost a hack to improve your quality of life? The generic recommendation remains firm: somewhere between 30 and 35 ml per kilo of body weight per day. However, something I've learned from covering digital health is that “one size fits all” approach rarely works. The problem is that many companies still treat hydration more as a guess than as something that technology can actually solve. But something tells me that could be changing very soon.

Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin have developed a new wearable, non-invasive sensor designed to measure hydration levels continuously, a.k.a. in real time. And it is precisely this constant monitoring that represents a direct gain. What's even more interesting: no proprietary or overly futuristic technology. The basis here is already well established.

Bioimpedance to Save the Day

The sensor uses bioimpedance to measure your hydration levels. We already covered the Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) when reviewing the Withings Body Scan smart scale. It basically works like this: it sends a small electric current through your arm, and depending on the amount of water present in your body, this current passes more or less easily. Hydrated tissues allow the current to flow better, while dehydration makes it more difficult.

After the reading, the information is sent via Bluetooth to the smartphone, allowing you to monitor hydration levels in real time. This makes the process proactive.

In tests, including studies where people were induced to dehydrate, the sensor showed reliable results: when the amount of water in the body decreases, the bioimpedance of the arm also changes. In practice, this means that the sensor can keep track of a person's hydration level continuously, even during everyday activities such as walking, working, or exercising.

What's Already Out There

If you think you've already seen something similar on the market, you're not wrong. Functions that promise to measure hydration or send reminders to drink water are quite common. However, the difference is that devices that are actually capable of continuously and actively monitoring water levels in the body are still extremely rare and restricted to very specific niches.

In 2022, for example, Masimo launched the W1, a wearable device that offers a hydration index based on a personalized reference line for each person. When there are variations outside this standard, it sends alerts to indicate the need to adjust hydration up or down. The company, however, uses proprietary technology, which, due to the low popularity of its devices, has ended up being restricted to a very segmented market.

Samsung, on the other hand, offers a similar function in its Galaxy Watch, starting with the Watch 4 model (review), but it requires the user to take an active measurement to obtain the hydration data. In other words, the technology works on demand, not continuously in the background. A likely major reason for keeping the function on demand, however, may be related to keeping smartwatches at an acceptable battery level.

The Galaxy Watch 4 was the first Samsung smartwatch to feature the Body Composition tool, which measures body water percentage through Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA). / © nextpit

Thirst Doesn't Have to Be Your Only Strategy

The results of the University of Texas research show that investing in bioimpedance has proven reliable in wearable sensors for measuring hydration on a continuous basis. It's therefore quite possible that we'll see more smartwatch manufacturers adopting this technology. And Samsung seems to have taken the lead.

It's one thing for your smartwatch to remind you to drink water, but it's quite another for you to see my hydration levels and understand that my body needs to be hydrated. Staying hydrated is fundamental to health; it maintains our ability to concentrate, improves physical performance, and regulates temperature.

Personally, I believe that you don't need to embrace all the functions that a wearable offers. But let's face it: a device that notices before you do that your hydration levels are dropping is at least a big help, isn't it?