Twice every week, we at nextpit bring you a selection of apps for Android and iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time. Add some variety to your phone's app selection with these discounts on games and applications, but don't waste time!

This list differs from our “Top 5 Apps of the Week” selection, where we provide in-depth reviews and analyses. Here, we simply picked these apps because they are currently available at no charge! However, since these are limited-time deals, we can’t promise that they will last long on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Therefore, it’s advisable to download them sooner rather than later. Just be mindful of ads, in-app purchases, and any potential subscription traps that may be present.

Our tip: If you are interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it straight away. This will mark it as "purchased" and add it to your app library. You can then remove the app directly from your phone and reinstall it for free whenever you need it.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Sound Meter & Noise Detector ( $3.29 ): The name says it all. Register sound levels wherever you are, with recordings, graphs, and statistics.

): The name says it all. Register sound levels wherever you are, with recordings, graphs, and statistics. Simple App Locker ( $0.69 ): Protect apps from prying eyes by hiding them behind a pin code or biometric authentication.

): Protect apps from prying eyes by hiding them behind a pin code or biometric authentication. Reminder Pro ( $3.69 ): Already featured in other editions, set reminders quickly that are easily reachable with a widget, with lots of controls for frequency, alerts, and more!

): Already featured in other editions, set reminders quickly that are easily reachable with a widget, with lots of controls for frequency, alerts, and more! Smart Navigation Bar ( $0.69 ): Still using the classic navbar? Customize it with a background theme, animations, and even text messages.

Free Android Games

Avalar: Shadow War ( $0.99 ): An action RPG with a strong Diablo influence. Fight the monsters and boost your abilities to (guess what) save the world!

): An action RPG with a strong Diablo influence. Fight the monsters and boost your abilities to (guess what) save the world! Space Survivor: Mars RPG ( $2.09 ): Collect resources and boost your defenses to survive on Mars after being stranded on the red planet.

): Collect resources and boost your defenses to survive on Mars after being stranded on the red planet. Shadow Knight: Ninja Fighting ( $0.59 ): Hack and slash your way through the darkness, defeating monsters with increasingly powerful attacks filled with special effects.

): Hack and slash your way through the darkness, defeating monsters with increasingly powerful attacks filled with special effects. Summoners Era ( $0.69 ): If you are still into the idle RPG trend, try this pixel-art alternative

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Touch Notation ( $9.99 ): Write music on your iPhone or iPad, with this award-winning app for creating and editing musical notations.

): Write music on your iPhone or iPad, with this award-winning app for creating and editing musical notations. Doodle Lens ( $1.99 ): Bring life to your doodles with the power of augmented reality. Create short videos and share them.

): Bring life to your doodles with the power of augmented reality. Create short videos and share them. Merge Voice Memos ( $2.99 ): Just as the title says. Mix and match different sound recordings on your device

): Just as the title says. Mix and match different sound recordings on your device Weather: It is Nice Outside ( $.99 ): Get a second opinion on the weather forecast, with data on humidity, wind, visibility, pressure, and more.

Free iPhone games

Wheels of Aurelia ( $0.99 ): A road trip through Italy, what is not to like? However, not everything is "dolce vita" in the 1970's, and you must uncover the secrets of Lella's past.

): A road trip through Italy, what is not to like? However, not everything is "dolce vita" in the 1970's, and you must uncover the secrets of Lella's past. btw- puzzle maze ( $1.99 ): Pick all the circles on the board by switching the colors in this minimalistic puzzle game.

): Pick all the circles on the board by switching the colors in this minimalistic puzzle game. Chess ( $1.99 ): The classic board game with ELO-simulated computer players, and without the drama and controversies of today's grandmasters.

): The classic board game with ELO-simulated computer players, and without the drama and controversies of today's grandmasters. Castle Ramble ( $1.99 ): A roguelike platformer with charming pixel art graphics in which you battle the pig invaders to recover your castle.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be cautious with both free and paid apps, as they may contain hidden in-app purchases and advertisements. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the fast-paced realm of mobile apps, many businesses employ clever strategies to access your personal data. But don’t fret, tech enthusiasts! We’ve gathered essential tips to help you protect your valuable information. A vital first step is to be discerning about the permissions you allow for the apps you choose to install.

Consider this: why would a simple alarm clock app require access to your camera or contacts? What justification could a flashlight app have for needing your precise location? By scrutinizing the permissions you grant, you can effectively guard your personal information against unauthorized access.

Explore the extensive selection of free applications available on both Android and iOS platforms, all while ensuring that your data remains safe and sound.

Look out for the second edition of this list later this week. We also hope you have a great day ahead!