This Android Feature Is So Good, It’s Killing Every Translate App

Google Gemini Live Translate Circle to Search
Android has a roster of new features introduced with recent versions of the Android OS, but one thing that stands out is Circle to Search. It's straightforward yet effective, making it one of Google's most popular AI-enabled tools. A new update could give it an even more meaningful upgrade, which is live translation.

Translation in Circle to Search currently works by simply circling the text to highlight it and then tapping the Translate button. This process provides a quicker alternative to manually copying and pasting text into a separate app. However, it cannot yet automatically translate everything on your screen or run real-time translation.

Circle to Search Gets Live Translation for the Entire Screen

This capability will be added in an upcoming update, and it's a feature that was discovered hidden in a beta version of the Google app by Assemble Debug. Although the feature is not yet live, the leaker managed to test it and reveal how the function works.

As pointed out, this live translation feature is labeled as "Live Translate" and comes with a dedicated button added in the expandable menu of Circle to Search. Tapping on it opens a screen sheet with the option to record the screen or to select a specific app. It then runs the live translation in the background and bases the translation on the primary language set on the device.

Circle to Search's new Live Translate feature
Live Translate in Circle to Search will translate the entire screen or app. / © Assemble Debug / Android Authority

Additionally, when running Live Translate, a glowing gradient effect is now added around the edge of the screen, similar to the one used by Siri on iPhones. There's also a floating widget that houses the tool's controls, including a switch to the standard text translation.

Beyond static screens, the live translation also supports videos and clips, as suggested by the option to select an app, which is a significant improvement in accessibility and productivity.

In general, though, the Live Translate feature in Circle to Search doesn't require the circle-to-search gesture itself but rather takes over what's on the screen. We will know more details once Google officially makes it available.

Which Devices Have Live Translation?

Select Samsung Galaxy phones running Android 15 and Google's Pixel devices support live translation natively or with Gemini. This upcoming Circle to Search update will bring automatic translation capability to a wide range of users and devices.

There's no exact timing for when the feature will be shipped, but given that it's already integrated into the beta, we can likely expect Google to roll it out soon.

Do you use Circle to Search often on your device? Which of its functions is your favorite? Share with us in the comments.

Source: Android Authority

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

