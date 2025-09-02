Twice a week, the team at NextPit curates a collection of apps for both Android and iPhone users that are typically priced but can be downloaded for free for a short period. Spice up your device's app portfolio with these enticing discounts on games and applications—just be sure to act quickly!

This compilation is distinct from our “Top 5 Apps of the Week,” where we delve into comprehensive reviews and insights. Here, we've handpicked these apps solely because they are currently available at no cost! Keep in mind that these offers are for a limited time, and we can't guarantee how long they'll remain on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. So, it's wise to grab them while you can. Just remember to keep an eye out for advertisements, in-app purchases, and any possible subscription pitfalls that might be involved.

Our tip: If you are interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it straight away. This will mark it as "purchased" and add it to your app library. You can then remove the app directly from your phone and reinstall it for free whenever you need it.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

English Verbs Pro ( $3.99 ): If you want to up your verb game in English, this app will help nudge you forward.

): If you want to up your verb game in English, this app will help nudge you forward. Sharks 3D ( $0.99 ): Want a live wallpaper without having to go to the aquarium? See sharks swimming around.

): Want a live wallpaper without having to go to the aquarium? See sharks swimming around. Color Wheel ( $1.99 ): Any graphic designer or artist would definitely want to have this app at their disposal in selecting the most accurate color possible.

): Any graphic designer or artist would definitely want to have this app at their disposal in selecting the most accurate color possible. Rotation Control ( $0.99 ): I guess this is useful for older devices that do not have built-in rotation controls.

): I guess this is useful for older devices that do not have built-in rotation controls. 3D Anatomy ( $2.99 ): This looks like a rather nifty app to help people get familiar with the human anatomy.

Free Android Games

SPHAZE ( $0.99 ): A sci-fi puzzle game that tickles your imagination while featuring great-looking graphics.

): A sci-fi puzzle game that tickles your imagination while featuring great-looking graphics. Empire Warriors: Tower Defense ( $0.99 ): A tower defense game with cartoonish graphics that will surely keep you peeled.

): A tower defense game with cartoonish graphics that will surely keep you peeled. Survival Island: Evolve Pro ( $0.49 ): You're marooned on an island and need to make sure you can do the necessary to remain alive.

): You're marooned on an island and need to make sure you can do the necessary to remain alive. Word Connect Crossword ( $2.99 ): If you love words, then this crossword variant will keep you entertained.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Haplo AI ( $4.99 ): An offline chat AI that keeps your conversations private.

): An offline chat AI that keeps your conversations private. 3D Anatomy ( $2.99 ): If you're curious to get up close and personal with the human anatomy, then this app can help.

): If you're curious to get up close and personal with the human anatomy, then this app can help. Sprite Pencil ( $1.99 ): Come up with amazing pixel art using this app, although some patience is required.

): Come up with amazing pixel art using this app, although some patience is required. Magic Emoji ( $1.99 ): You can call this an emoji kitchen, where various emojis can be merged to create a new one.

Free iPhone games

Peg Pals Pro ( $1.99 ): A fast yet relaxing puzzle game that will keep your brain occupied during pockets of idle time.

): A fast yet relaxing puzzle game that will keep your brain occupied during pockets of idle time. Animal Math Games School Ed ( $12.99 ): A game for the little ones who want to pick up math.

): A game for the little ones who want to pick up math. Cypher Vocab ( $0.99 ): A GRE vocabulary game to help build up your word power.

): A GRE vocabulary game to help build up your word power. Fiete Choice ( $2.99 ): Want to keep your little ones occupied? This game will garner their attention.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be cautious with both free and paid apps, as they may contain hidden in-app purchases and advertisements. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the fast-paced realm of mobile apps, many businesses employ clever strategies to access your personal data. But don’t fret, tech enthusiasts! We’ve gathered essential tips to help you protect your valuable information. A vital first step is to be discerning about the permissions you allow for the apps you choose to install.

Consider this: why would a simple alarm clock app require access to your camera or contacts? What justification could a flashlight app have for needing your precise location? By scrutinizing the permissions you grant, you can effectively guard your personal information against unauthorized access.

Explore the extensive selection of free applications available on both Android and iOS platforms, all while ensuring that your data remains safe and sound.

May you have a great week ahead as we continue our eternal search for paid apps that are free for a time!