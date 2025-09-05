Zepp has announced the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro at this year's IFA in Berlin. It’s the company’s next-generation rugged smartwatch and an upgraded version of the standard T-Rex 3, which is aimed at serious athletes, including ultramarathoners and trail runners. The T-Rex 3 Pro will launch first in Europe for €399.

The non-Pro Amazfit T-Rex 3 (review) debuted last year with meaningful upgrades over its predecessor. Now, the T-Rex 3 Pro answers the call for a tougher, more durable build that can handle extended training and harsher outdoor conditions.

T-Rex 3 Pro is Tougher, Brighter, and Smarter

The new chassis features grade 5 titanium alloy in the case and buttons, offering better wear resistance than stainless steel while remaining lightweight. The smartwatch is available in 44 mm and 48 mm sizes, both featuring military-grade durability, a diving mode, and full waterproofing rated at 10 ATM.

The display has been upgraded to a 1.5-inch circular AMOLED panel that is 50 percent brighter, peaking at 3,000 nits. It’s protected by sapphire glass, which offers improved scratch resistance compared to the Gorilla Glass used previously.

A brighter bi-color LED flashlight has been added, delivering higher luminance for dark trail runs or emergency use. Another key outdoor feature is SOS mode, which sends your current location to selected emergency contacts. This is limited to alerts only, unlike on the Galaxy Watch 8, but it's still a crucial addition nonetheless.

Amazfit's T-Rex 3 Pro comes with a bi-color LED and a brighter flashlight. / © nextpit

The T-Rex 3 Pro includes dual-band GPS and a circular polarized antenna for stronger signal reception. It adds another satellite system for a total of six and comes with enhanced navigation features, including detailed offline topographic and trail maps. The larger 48 mm model also supports location search and automatic route creation.

Body Energy Gauge Arrives on Amazfit

Zepp is using its latest BioTracker 6.0 sensor for continuous monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen, and temperature. You’ll also find VO2 Max, sleep tracking, and heart rate variability among its wellness tools. The watch supports over 180 workouts, including water sports and HYROX, and introduces Styrd integration for runners, which is a first for Amazfit.

Following the lead of other major wearable brands, Zepp is launching its own body energy insight called BioCharge. Similar to Garmin’s or Fitbit’s Body Battery, it combines multiple vital readings to estimate your real-time fatigue level and readiness for training or recovery.

Amazfit's T-Rex 3 Pro adds BioCharge for real-time energy or fatigue level. It also adds Styrd integration. / © nextpit

The T-Rex 3 Pro runs on Zepp OS 5 and supports Zepp Flow 2.0 for voice commands. It includes 26 GB of storage, providing users with ample space for music and apps.

Battery life is another highlight. The larger model packs a 700 mAh battery rated for up to 25 days in smartwatch mode, while the smaller version has a 640 mAh battery with up to 19 days of runtime. Both are improvements over the standard T-Rex 3 and the previous Pro 2.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro Pricing and Availability

Zepp has priced the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro at €399 in Europe, with a likely U.S. price of $399 before taxes. The current vanilla T-Rex 3 retails for $279.

The 48 mm Tactical Black variant will be available starting September 5, while the Black Gold version is expected later in the month. No exact release date has been announced for the 44 mm model, but it should follow soon. Amazfit is yet to announce the availability of the T-Rex 3 Pro for the U.S.

Would you consider upgrading to the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro with these new features and enhancements? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.