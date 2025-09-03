Google Maps has steadily added thoughtful, useful features over the years, making it a reliable go-to navigation app, even for serious drivers and daily commuters. With Android 16 , Google is giving it a significant quality-of-life upgrade through a new feature called Live Updates, designed to help users navigate traffic more efficiently than ever.

Live Updates is one of Android 16’s standout additions. It's similar to iPhone's Live Activity feature, which is a persistent and dynamic widget that appears on your home screen, lock screen, and notification panel, even if the app is minimized or dismissed. Beyond its always-visible design, it offers real-time updates for supported apps like Uber, train rides, a timer, and more.

Navigation Feature That Helps You Beat Traffic

Google has been testing Live Updates integration with its first-party apps, including Google Maps. While the feature has been in limited testing for some time, more users are now starting to see it appear when they use Google Maps while navigating.

Some testers report (via Android Authority) seeing a floating, sticky window on their home and lock screens, as well as in the notification shade when Quick Settings is partially opened. The widget appears as a rectangular panel showing trip progress, color-coded stops, and even a directional arrow pointing toward your next turn.

There’s also an Exit button to entirely dismiss the widget, while tapping the widget itself opens the full-screen Google Maps app with all navigation details available.

Google Maps' Live Updates tool will appear in the lock screen, home screen, and quick panel. / © Android Authority, edited by nextpit

Live Updates also appears to support more than just car trips. It may extend to other commute modes like biking and public transport, including trains and buses. However, we’ll need to wait and see how these are implemented.

This is a highly practical addition, especially for drivers who rely on their phones for navigation while on the road. It reduces the need to reopen the app manually if it’s accidentally closed, keeping directions visible and accessible at all times.

When Will Google Maps' Live Updates Roll Out?

Live Updates is currently available in Android 16, and the Google Maps integration is still in beta testing. A wider rollout is expected soon, likely tied to the release of Android 16 QPR1.

Some skinned Android versions like Samsung’s One UI 8 and Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3.0 have also adopted the feature, though with their own design touches.

Which Android version are you running? Have you spotted Live Updates in action on your device? Share your experience with us below.