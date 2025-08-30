Top 5 Apps of the Week: Geometry Dash, Tennis Clash, and More!

How has your week unfolded? Whether you're gearing up for an action-packed weekend full of excitement or choosing a more laid-back approach, there’s an abundance of apps and games waiting to enhance your experience.

In this week's selection, we present a handpicked list of our top mobile applications and games designed for both Android and iPhone enthusiasts. We’ve explored the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store to bring you five standout titles that have truly impressed us. Whether you’re seeking captivating gaming adventures or practical tools to elevate your productivity, you’re bound to find something intriguing among our recommendations.

Geometry Dash Lite (Android and iOS)

I think I am too old for stuff like Geometry Dash Lite, but it still calls to me like how a moth is fatally attracted to a flame. Honestly, it's a wild ride. The game offers a neon-hued, pixel-perfect world where a little geometric icon is buzzing with enough energy to bounce, flip, and dive through an obstacle course that pulses to the beat of its soundtrack. In short, it is a deceptively simple—one tap to jump or change gravity game, but mastering it has made me frustrated more often than not. Yet, I still return for more punishment.

What really got me hooked was how tight the gameplay felt. This seamless blend of rhythm and reflex for every spike, portal, or flip felt synchronized to the music, and it ends up more like muscle memory over time as I danced through dangers and obstacles. It is always a good type of frustration whenever I run into sudden obstacles, but that melts into triumph when I finally nail that tricky jump or rhythm shift.

Do note that this lite version is a teaser of the full game. I get to enjoy a large number of official levels (which include updated platformer sections at times), in addition to daily, weekly, and event challenges to keep things fresh. There is enough to get excited about without paying a single cent, although I will miss out on the full level editor and community creations.

I loved the graphics in this game that boast retro-future vibes in vibrant colors, full of geometric backdrops and flashy animations that pulse to the beat. Of course, those who suffer from seizures or are epileptic might want to give it a miss. The soundtrack also lets me bob my head to its pure electro elixir that is catchy and energetic.

Tennis Clash (Android and iOS)

Ah, tennis. A sport that draws millions to play as a way to keep healthy and active, and also amazing to watch when masters of the court continue a seemingly endless volley. What about playing with the only worry about sweating being restricted to your palms? Enter Tennis Clash. I like the gameplay that works great with a single hand. All I need to do is swipe to serve, volley, or smash, making it feel slick and intuitive.

The animation is great, boasting satisfying animations that make each match feel alive and crisp. It is easy to pick up, but I found there to be enough depth that it can be rather tricky to perfect my shots. After all, this is a quick pick-me-up game that can be played with a single hand, although to be fair, most phones are so huge these days that single-handed use is virtually impossible.

I also like how customizable this game can be, where over time, I can upgrade rackets, try different strings out, personalize my avatar, and enjoy a subtle power-up vibe when I hit the court. To keep things challenging, there are the league standings to take note of, which also provide the right kind of incentive to keep improving my skills. I also love how cool events are tied to real tennis biggies, such as themed courts during Grand Slams and limited-time gear.

The matchmaking system can be better, though. Most of the time, I get trounced, as I don't know why I seem to wilt against the players the game matches me with. They seem to be way beyond my level, and frustration does tend to creep in after a while. Overall, it is a decent game, but as with most mobile games these days, the pay-to-win feel is prevalent here as well.

Daylio Journal (Android & iOS)

Keeping track of one's mood is something that should be done mindfully. However, doing so is never easy since many things can get me off track in a day. With Daylio, I discovered this to be one of the easiest ways to keep track of my mood and daily habits without having to sit down and write full journal entries. For most days, I am busy enough that I don’t really have the time or energy to write pages about how I’m feeling, so to be able to tap on a mood icon and select a few activities makes it super convenient.

In other words, it feels like journaling without the pressure of actual journaling. I also like how the paid version allows the app to transform those tiny check-ins into charts and patterns. It takes a couple of weeks before trends can be noticed, including how my mood can and does improve whenever I go out for a short run, while other routines like watching the evening news tend to bring me down. Seeing it laid out visually makes me feel more in tune with myself, and I’ve found it oddly motivating.

In terms of customization, there is a wide berth. I can edit the mood icons, create my activities, and even change the look of the app with different themes. It gives me a sense of ownership, as though I’m building my own personal tracker that fits my lifestyle. The reminders proved helpful as well, although do note the free version provides only one notification per day.

Keep track of your mood over time with this easy-to-use app. / © nextpit

As with everything in this world, nothing is perfect. This app doesn't provide the depth of writing down long reflections or detailed thoughts. As for the notes in each mood entry, it works best with short sentences and nothing longer than that. Paying for a subscription would yield the best functionality, like deeper analytics, additional reminders, or the ability to export my data.

QuillBot (Android and iOS)

Want to learn how to write better? AI writing apps have been around for a while now, but here's one that you might want to check out. Enter the QuillBot app, where it has been surprisingly handy for me whenever I need to clean up my writing. The primary thing I like about it is its simplicity. All I need to do is just paste in some text, and it gives me a bunch of paraphrased versions that actually make sense.

Other apps I’ve tried prior did seem to churn out more 'robotic' words, if you get my drift. QuillBot seemed to provide more natural sentences most of the time, which requires very little to no tweaking at all. Another useful feature that I like about QuillBot would be the grammar checker aspect, coming in handy when I’m rushing through emails or writing something longer. It does catch the little mistakes I tend to overlook and suggests fixes without overcomplicating things.

There are also moments when I use the summarizer if I am short on time and am unable to read long passages. Returning to the original text, I felt that the AI did a decent job of pulling out the main points. The best part of it? It works great for casual stuff like social media posts as well as more formal writing whenever I need to sound polished.

Type better, faster, and smarter with this AI keyboard. / © nextpit

Overall, the user interface is straightforward and not cluttered, making it easy to just jump in and start using. Again, one should have the wisdom to know that QuillBot is not perfect — no AI tool is. Hence, it bodes well for you to perform a check on the results churned out. It is great as a quick helper to improve flow, tighten up wording, or brainstorm different ways to phrase something.

Rarevision VHS (Android & iOS)

I am a kid born in the 1980s, and hence, I grew up on a diet of VHS movies. Rarevision VHS is an app that rolls back the years for me, letting me transform all that I film into scratched-up memories straight from the '80s. I like how the app nails that retro junk—tracking lines wiggling across the screen, complete with grainy static, distorted colors, and that unmistakable timestamp. In fact, I found it realistic enough that I fooled myself at times.

There’s so much fun in the details, allowing me to fake the date to something outrageous. I can also add flashy, animated titles that scream 'made in 1988' while providing the frame a “zoom lens” that lurches like someone pressing the button too hard. Even image glitches can be incorporated by shaking the phone or dragging a finger.

What's more amazing is how I can shoot new footage by importing an older clip and providing it with the full VHS treatment. When I feel like it, there is also a widescreen option that defeats the entire “authentic VHS” vibe. Just in case, you know, you want to mess with people's minds.

There are also shortcomings, as the app glitches on occasion by not properly loading after a purchase or update. At times, it works smoothly, while there are less-than-stellar moments that bring me back to the 1980s, where things just don't work. It is the perfect way to recreate a modern-day time capsule with an '80s vibe that will surely confound the viewers.

We do hope you will have a wonderful weekend with our recommendations. Should there be other apps and/or games that you would like to share, please do so in the comments!